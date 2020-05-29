Staff members from the Downtown Lynchburg Association worked with volunteers and interns Thursday afternoon to set up a new public picnic space in the Riverfront Park, which is now open to the public from sunup to sundown.
They hope the space, located between two restaurants, The Depot Grille and The Water Dog, will encourage continued takeout orders from downtown eateries.
DLA set up 16 tables situated 10 feet apart, along with trash cans, cleaning supplies and bright décor, like plastic butterflies attached to tree trunks and pastel pool noodles strung together from tree to tree.
Ashley Kershner, executive director of DLA, said the organization enjoys creating spaces for people to feel comfortable and welcome.
“We don’t want it to just be a place for people to sit, we want it to be a place where people are excited to be in,” she said.
