What started as a simple Facebook post turned into a community event for Lynchburg’s people of color to have a Santa Claus that represents their cultures, too.
On Saturday afternoon, children and parents gathered at Mrs. Joy’s Absolutely Fabulous Treats to take photos with three different Santa Clauses – one white Santa and two diverse Santas.
The event, "That's My Santa," was sparked by Lynchburg resident Niki Broadus, who feared her son’s first Christmas wouldn’t include a Santa Claus who looks like him.
“We had searched the city, high and low,” Broadus said. “There has not been a confirmed sighting of a black Santa.”
That’s when Broadus turned to a community Facebook group, called Living in Lynchburg, and posted about her search for a black or brown Santa. She said she called River Ridge mall and Valley View mall, and neither place offered a diverse Santa Claus.
“Being a person of color … [I want] to make sure there’s inclusion for everyone,” Broadus said. “There’s just a lack of representation in general.”
Within minutes of the posting on Facebook, Mele Thompson and Victoria Watts, also members of the Living in Lynchburg page, had connected with Broadus.
“We started working and trying to figure out how we can make this happen,” Thompson said.
“I saw the post go up,” Watts added. “I was like, wow, this is really something that’s always been a thought in my mind.”
Thompson’s husband is a photographer, and Watts is the show coordinator for Central Virginia Fashion Week. Both are involved in the community and relied on their network and connections to make the event happen.
Watts said she was surprised by how respectful people were in response to Broadus’ Facebook post, but was not surprised at the level of interest in seeing a diverse Santa.
Thompson agreed and said she’s grateful for the support.
“I just didn’t think that we could actually work this fast and make something happen,” she said.
Tarsha Joyner, owner of Mrs. Joy’s Absolutely Fabulous Treats, said it is important for kids to see a different Santa Claus.
“Like when my kids were little, I would buy them brown dolls instead of white dolls because I wanted them to be represented. I thought it was very important that they identify with the toys that they played with so why not have a Santa, too?” she said.
Roger Bryan of Lynchburg, aka Santa on Saturday, agreed.
"Honestly I thought it was a great idea to offer other options of Santa," he said. "You don’t see many Santa’s that look like me ... being a father I know that my kids, with them seeing a black Santa Claus, it helps with their identity and their self confidence."
Jackie Booker brought her 2-year-old granddaughter, Layla, to see the Santa on Saturday because she said she wants her to see the two sides of her life.
Booker said Layla’s father is black and her mother is white.
Booker said it is finally time to have a diverse Santa.
“Children being raised seeing one thing and to see the other thing, it’s wonderful,” she said. “Having something like this is really awesome.”
With so much racial tension in the world today, Booker said it’s important for children with diverse backgrounds to know they are represented fairly.
That's My Santa will be held again at Mrs. Joy's on Dec. 14 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 1008 Commerce St.
(Staff writer Rachael Smith and photographer Taylor Irby contributed.)
