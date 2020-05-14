The Campbell County School Board unanimously approved an amended budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year — which removes salary increases and new positions — during its Monday meeting.
The board approved a more than $89 million budget in March which included a 3% salary increase for employees and the addition of eight new personnel positions. Anticipating a loss in state funding as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, division officials presented an amended budget to the board Monday.
Campbell County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Johnson said the division was anticipating more than $3 million in new state money for the 2021 fiscal year. After the pandemic hit, Johnson said, projections for state lottery and sales tax funds dropped. According to new projections, Johnson said the division expects it will not receive approximately $1.5 million of that new money.
The new, amended budget removed the 3% salary increase for employees, as well as two new school counselor positions.
“It’s disappointing, but it’s also understandable given the times that we’re in,” board Chairman Mark Epperson said.
The cuts save the division more than $1.1 million and the amended budget totals just over $88 million. Johnson said he expects more adjustments to the budget as the division receives more specific numbers regarding student enrollment and revenue.
The schools’ original approved budget and the amended one both asked for level funding of nearly $28.4 million from the county, which is the same as fiscal year 2020. The Campbell County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a $79.6 million budget for the 2021 fiscal year Tuesday night.
The school division’s 2021 budget will go into effect at the beginning of the fiscal year in July 2020.
The next meeting of the school board is scheduled for June 8 at 6:30 p.m.
