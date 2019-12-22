Karen Fitzgerald might not have the most Christmas lights in town, but the message she and her husband, Brian, share with their Rustburg light display is one they are passionate about.
That passion comes from their own personal experience. In 2012, Karen Fitzgerald experienced a complication with her pregnancy. She was diagnosed with HELLP syndrome and her son, Vaden, was born prematurely. HELLP syndrome is a life-threatening pregnancy complication considered to be a variation of preeclampsia.
Vaden Fitzgerald, now 7, was born 10 weeks too early. He had to be sent to another hospital with a NICU in South Carolina away from his parents for three days.
Karen Fitzgerald said the family received support from the hospital staff but also from March of Dimes, which provided care packages.
“I thought that was so nice,” she said. “Every day you go in and you don’t know what to expect, good or bad news.”
In 2014, she became a March of Dimes ambassador, which gave her a platform to raise more awareness of premature babies. Ambassadors are families who share their story in their community in an effort to gain local support.
One way her family has enjoyed raising awareness every Christmas is by putting up holiday figures and lights in their yard along with six stars — one of them a different color — to remind people that one in six babies in the state of South Carolina are born prematurely.
“We want to spread holiday cheer and want to uplift people, but also for them to stop and think,” she said. “Premature birth is not something people really talk about but it’s so surprisingly common. When you look at that one star, it could be your friend or neighbor or yourself one day. I want people to be aware of that.”
The family, who moved to Rustburg this year from South Carolina, has brought the tradition to Virginia, where the message is just as relevant. According to the March of Dimes, in 2018, one in every 11 babies in Virginia was born premature.
The decoration in the yard that always seems to catches drivers’ eyes is the nearly 10-foot-tall yellow duck, named “Vaden’s Ducky,” Karen Fitzgerald said. The family hopes through the display they can raise money to create care packages for local families with children in the neonatal intensive care units throughout the Lynchburg and Roanoke area.
Just knowing the display is making a difference to people means more to Karen Fitzgerald than anything else.
“Spreading the word about HELLP is monumental, and I’m really thankful to Vaden’s family,” said Marie Halvorsen, a Nelson County resident, who is a HELLP survivor. “Education is monumental. My doctor, whom delivered babies for 20 years, missed all of the symptoms leading up to my illness. Any exposure on the subject is great, but Vaden‘s sweet face is a perfect reminder that we cannot afford to lose another baby to this horrible syndrome.”
Locally, the Neonatal Intensive Care Nursery at Centra Virginia Baptist Hospital provides care for ill and premature infants. Kim Price, managing director of women and children services at Centra said neonatologists oversee plans of care for the infants and neonatal nurse practitioners and an experienced team of nurses provide around-the-clock medical services and care.
She said the neonatal nursery cares for more than 500 babies annually.
“The neonatal unit at Virginia Baptist Hospital and our new neonatal ambulance is outfitted with specialized equipment to care for these tiny infants,” she said.
NICU patients can have a variety of illness, disease or congenital defect, according to Larry Lee Lilley, unit manager of the Intensive Care Nursery.
“Registered nurses are specially trained to deal with all aspects of the patients lives. In addition, they advocate for the families as well,” he said. “Parents are expecting to take their babies home. When they can’t and/or have extended stays, the [nurses] and doctor’s spend much time with the families as well. We think of the families as part of the patient as well.”
Karen Fitzgerald said it’s important expecting mothers go to every doctor’s appointment and listen to their gut if they think something is wrong.
“A lot of people think, ‘That can’t happen to me,’ but, unfortunately, it can. You just need to be more aware of it and know the signs and be educated. It can be the difference between life and death,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.