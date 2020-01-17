By Rachel Mahoney
MONETA
Students at Staunton River High School are in the first wave of a newly sanctioned school sport — where practice is in the computer lab and takes off with the furious clicking of mice.
Esports, competitive team video gaming in a league setting, is in its first year pilot program as authorized by Virginia High School League in May.
Seven SRHS students found their footing as an esports team over the fall season and many of them are planning to stick with it — growing as players alongside their fellows.
“Come back!” sophomore Amanda Crossley told her teammates during a game Thursday. “Let me heal you!”
For now, registered teams across the state can compete in three different games: League of Legends, Rocket League and SMITE. Computers at the SRHS lab only can handle running League of Legends, but coach Jonathan Frye said he’s hoping to upgrade some of the computers over the summer to play the other games.
Two dozen students showed up at an interest meeting for the team early in the school year, but many lost interest when they heard popular games like Overwatch and Fortnite wouldn’t be on the schedule, the team said in an interview.
Those who were left gave League of Legends a try and formed one of 39 high school teams across the state. League has been around for 10 years, but the SRHS team said it stays relevant and popular with consistent updates.
“Colleges are utilizing League as kind of a gateway to scholarships as well, and that’s kind of what got us into this,” Frye said.
He said 150 colleges and universities offer some kind of financial aid or scholarships through the game and at least 45 are offering full rides.
Crossley was the only one to have played League before, previously coordinating with teams online to play.
“It’s kind of a different thing being in the same room with the people you’re playing with than just talking to them,” she said. “… And we look off of each other’s screens.”
“We kind of build off of each other,” added Chris Laverty.
The first season had a few glitches and hurdles, with matches played every Tuesday for seven weeks — all of them home games, since they play other schools’ teams online. Players had to learn tactical approaches to the map and each character’s role, making the most of their teammates’ strengths.
“It was a very new experience,” Laverty said. “It wasn’t perfect, but that was only because it was new.”
Frye, an instructional technology resource teacher for the school, coached several different sports before he started working in Bedford County four years ago. He said the basic philosophy is the same: building on the basics, strengthening team play and debriefing after practice and games.
“This is probably one of my best experiences as a coach,” he said.
“It’s just an entirely different atmosphere,” Crossley added, to which Frye agreed.
“It’s also because about half of us are raging meme machines,” added senior Landon Bale, to a peal of laughter from the group.
Besides providing scholarship opportunities for students, Frye said it opens up a new and different extracurricular niche.
The players are in recruitment mode — both for more players and for another coach so they can form a second team, as per the esports platform rules. Crossley, the captain, said she’s trying to form an all-girls team.
School principal Josh Cornett said the team has truly taken off.
“I’m just proud of these guys for being willing to jump out at something new,” he said.
Staunton River isn’t completely isolated in offering esports in the area. Randolph College started its own collegiate team in the fall, Liberty University has had an esports team since 2017 and Frye said Jefferson Forest High School is trying it out for the spring season, which starts in February.
Frye still is learning the ins and outs of League — he’d never played the game before forming the team and said he doesn’t consider himself a gamer. When asked why he took on coaching esports, he pointed to the players joking among themselves.
“This, right here,” he said with a laugh.
Rachel Mahoney covers courts for The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5554.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.