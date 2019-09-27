One year in a new program from Horizon Behavioral Health, targeting truant teens with behavioral issues, has been ranked the best in the state.
That’s according to a report team members involved the multisystemic therapy program, or MST, presented to Horizon board members Thursday. The therapy targets children ages 12 to 17 who have been truant, facing criminal charges and sometimes using drugs.
Rather than meeting with the child for a monthly appointment, therapists come to the child’s home, school and out into other community settings to create solutions to problems in their behavior in cooperation with their parents and others touching their life, according to Horizon program manager Jennifer Smith Ramey. That community makes up the greater "ecology" surrounding the youth, she said.
Kids who are already receiving Horizon services sometimes transfer over to MST, and Horizon works with local court services units and other service providers in the localities it serves to get referrals.
Horizon added the therapy to its services in July 2018. In the first year, 43 kids entered the program and 31 finished it across Lynchburg and the counties of Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford and Campbell. The others are still in the therapy.
Of the teens who completed the program, 26 remained at home at the end of their treatment, two were housed with the Department of Juvenile Justice and one had run away. Only one youth was charged with any additional offenses besides a probation violation and 29 were still in school at the end of treatment, which Smith Ramey said usually lasts around four to five months.
MST Services, a company that licenses providers in the therapy, takes those three metrics into account when determining the effectiveness of a therapy provider, according to Smith Ramey.
Numbers presented Thursday indicated there are nine MST programs in Virginia, three of them through community services boards like Horizon.
Smith Ramey said Horizon can serve up to 60 youth per year with its team of three clinicians and one overseer — adding another clinician would increase that capacity by 18, and she said Horizon has a goal of adding a second MST team.
Dave Wristen, who oversees the therapy, said Thursday his team is working to spread the word about MST and boost participation, especially in the counties surrounding Lynchburg.
Wristen called MST a practical and hands-on approach. Some parents and guardians work with Horizon to figure out disciplinary actions they can implement to meet their child’s behavior with consequences.
“The key to MST is this: if you get the parent on board working with you, then you’re going to see a change,” he told board members. “Because we could go in there and work just with the team and we’d see some improvement, but the moment we’re out of there, that improvement goes down very quickly.”
A small number of the kids receiving the therapy are affiliated with gangs, but as Wristen pointed out, many young people won’t talk about gangs or own up to participating in one.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.