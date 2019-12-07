20191208_lna_news_brief_morrismarker_p1

Edwin Walker, grandson-in-law of Alexander, and Vincell Mcalister, grandaughter of Alexander, present a golf club made by Alexander in 1911 to Oakwood County Club on Dec. 7, 2019.

Oakwood County Club unveiled a new Virginia Historical Highway Marker on its property at 3409 Rivermont Ave. on Saturday.

The marker was dedicated to Morris S. Alexander, the first caddymaster and longtime golf professional at the country club, which opened in 1914.

For more than 50 years, the African American golfer taught fundamentals and golf etiquette at the club, which was all-white during the segregation era.

According to the marker, Alexander tied the course record in 1928, earning national attention in the black press. 

Four of his students later won Virginia state championships and two were United States and British Amateur Champions.

Edwin Walker, Alexander's grandson-in-law, lent a golf club made in 1911 by Alexander out of persimmon wood to the country club that will be on display in the grill room.

