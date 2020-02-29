When the Rotary Centennial Riverfront Skatepark opened in 2008, Ryan Massie was one of the first people through the gates.
Massie, a humble but talented skateboarder, would spend countless weekends at the downtown skate park honing his skills and teaching tricks to younger, less experienced skaters.
“He would skate for hours,” Salena Blankenship, Massie’s mother, said. “He would just skate late into the night before they closed the park.”
Massie, who’s caring nature made him a beloved figure among the Hill City’s skating community, died in 2018 when he was struck by a vehicle on Rivermont Avenue. He was just 24-years-old.
In the spring, Lynchburg Parks and Recreation will construct a new halfpipe dedicated to Massie thanks, in part, to money raised in his honor. An installation date has not yet been determined.
When the new park feature is installed, it will be a lasting memorial to a skater who once gathered petitions and raised money to help keep the park open.
“Skating cleared his mind and cleared his head because it was something that made him feel good about himself,” Blankenship, who tirelessly raised more than $13,000 for a new halfpipe, said.
The original halfpipe, which was built more than a decade ago when the park was privately owned, has fallen into disarray in recent years. According to Jenny Jones, the director of Lynchburg Parks and Recreation, the wooden frame that holds up the popular skate feature has begun to rot.
Restoring the halfpipe has been the top request from skaters ever since the city acquired the park from nearby Amazement Square Children’s Museum a little more than two years ago, Jones said.
But without outside funding, the city had been unable to replace the structure. All of that changed when Blankenship reached out to parks and recreation in late 2018 to ask how she could help honor her son.
When she learned the halfpipe was in need of an upgrade she went to work. She raised more than $3,000 at a benefit concert featuring local musicians, $1,000 from a conrhole tournament and hundreds more through small-dollar donations. One family even put up $1,000 for the project.
“I think it's a testament to how much he was loved,” Blankenship said.
Earlier this week, Lynchburg City Council unanimously voted to set aside $16,500 in matching funds from the city’s Capital Improvement Program Community Park Investment Fund to help pay for the project, a crucial final step in making the memorial a reality.
When Blankenship arrived at City Hall for the Tuesday meeting, she was unsure if the proposal would win support from council members. But her fears quickly subsided when every member of council voted in favor of the project.
“The community grieves with you,” Council member Beau Wright told Blankenship from the council dais. “Thank you very much for being here and for approaching the city about making this possible. It's a really exciting opportunity to honor him in this way.”
The halfpipe’s ramp frames will be built out of steel instead of wood, to ensure the park feature and a plaque recognizing Massie’s contribution to skating will stand for years to come.
"I'm so glad to see this come to fruition," Blankenship said.
