BEDFORD — In January, the Bedford County Board of Supervisors and Bedford County School Board will have some new faces after Tuesday’s general elections in Bedford County.
Bedford County Board of Supervisors District 6 challenger Bob Davis unseated incumbent District 6 Supervisor Andy Dooley; Bedford County Board of Supervisors District 7 challenger Tammy Parker unseated incumbent District 7 Supervisor Kevin Willis; Bedford County School Board challenger Georgia Hairston unseated incumbent District 5 School Board representative Julie Bennington and incumbent District 7 School Board representative Martin Leamy held on to his seat that was challenged by District 7 candidate Patti Kese.
“This has been a crazy campaign,” Leamy said Tuesday evening. “I think the people have spoken.”
Tuesday’s election results follow a general election that “far surpassed” voter turnout in the 2015 general elections. As of 6 p.m., 23,282 voters had cast ballots in Bedford County, which, according to Bedford County Registrar Barbara Gunter, was about 170% of 2015 totals.
“This has certainly been a good turnout,” Gunter said Tuesday afternoon. “We are training some new people and this election has been getting them ready for the presidential election next year.”
Bennington, who was appointed to the school board in 2007, is the current chairwoman of the school board and has served on the Virginia School Board Association. Hairston, the former principal of Otter River, retired last year after 37 years in education. Hairston said her experience as a teacher and administrator would allow her to continue serving students in Bedford County.
Bennington and Hairston could not be reached Tuesday after the election results.
Leamy, who was elected to the Bedford County School Board in 2015, is a retired lieutenant colonel in the United States Army and the former operations manager at the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford. Kese, who has lived in Bedford County for 25 years, said she has five years of volunteering experience within division schools.
Dooley, who unseated former District 6 Supervisor Annie Pollard in 2015, is a lifelong resident of Bedford County and has spent numerous years involved in Bedford County athletics and recreation. Bob Davis, who has lived in Bedford County since 1969, has owned and operated Aqua Pros Pools and Spa Inc. since 1984. Davis said his experience running a successful business would be useful on the board of supervisors.
“I respect what Andy has done,” Davis said Tuesday while campaigning at the polls. “I just think I bring something different to the board.”
Willis, who unseated Parker in 2015, also is a native of Bedford County and formerly served on the Bedford County School Board. Parker, the former District 7 supervisor, worked in the Bedford County Department of Community Development before being elected to the board of supervisors in 2011.
Parker and Willis could not be reached Tuesday after the election results.
