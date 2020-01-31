Fundraising is underway to pay for the installation of an 11,000-square-foot playground at Riverfront Park on Jefferson Street near the splash park.
The project is being spearheaded by the Lynchburg Kiwanis Club in partnership with the city.
The club is working to raise $150,000 for the playground and has raised around $40,000 so far, Kiwanis member Ed McCann said. He said he hopes to have the money raised by June 1 so the playground can be installed in September and be ready for play by the end of September.
According to Kiwanis and the designers of the playground, Austin-Texas based Kompan, the park will be unique to Lynchburg.
“We call it unprescribed play, allowing them to take risks,” said Cody Burdette, principal sales representative for Kompan in Virginia. “We believe if a child or family goes past our playground, it will invite play. Bringing in untraditional play keeps them active longer and leads to healthier lives and development.”
The design chosen by Kiwanis and the city is what Kompan calls a “rope structure,” which allows children to climb as high and in any direction they choose. It will also include a dual zipline. This creates a thrilling feeling in a safe space, Burdette said.
The proposed playground is compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, allowing children with wheelchairs to easily traverse the base of the playground. A wheelchair accessible merry-go-round has also been proposed.
“We are encouraging universal play,” Burdette said. “We want children of all ages and abilities to play in the same place so they can be together rather than being separated based on their abilities.”
McCann said Kiwanis is applying for grants to help with the cost.
Burdette said once the money is raised, the design will be created by Kompan and the playground will be installed with the help of Kiwanis volunteers so all of the funds raised can be spent on the playground equipment.
The installation typically takes around three weeks.
Howard Covey, facilities supervisor for Lynchburg Parks and Recreation, said the city began discussing the possibility of a playground with Kiwanis a little over a year ago.
The Kiwanis club, which is celebrating its centennial anniversary, wanted to find a signature project for which to raise money and felt a playground at the Riverfront Park would be the perfect fit, Covey said.
Parks and recreation agreed to request matching funds to complete the site preparation and surfacing so all of the Kiwanis money goes to the playground, he said. He said the city won’t get into the pricing of the preparation and surfacing design until it knows how much Kiwanis ends up raising for the equipment purchase. He said it could be months before the city knows a solid amount it will be contributing to the project.
“We will be working on that part of the project design once the final footprint and equipment selections are made,” he said.
City funding will be requested from the Community Park Investment Fund, which is part of the city’s capital improvement projects budget intended to match citizen efforts for park improvement projects.
Covey said this opportunity meets city goals on a few fronts.
“The Department of Parks and Recreation works continuously to improve the quality of life of our citizens and immediately recognized this as a great opportunity to enhance citizen use and enjoyment of Riverfront Park,” he said.
He said the city’s comprehensive plan sets goals for working with citizen groups and others in partnership to provide access to recreational opportunities and to upgrade access to park amenities.
The design of the playground will be unlike anything else in Lynchburg, he said, and the playground will provide a safe and inclusive play space for children and would enhance downtown living.
“Our goal is for this to be a destination playground that will attract people from all over the region to visit Riverfront Park and downtown Lynchburg,” he said.
The closest public playgrounds to the downtown area are at College Hill Community Center, Daniels Hill Community Center and Diamond Hill Community Center. The newest city playground is at Riverside Park next to the sprayground.
