A new Dollar Tree store is set to open in Forest in mid-November.
The nearly 10,000-square-foot store is being built at 14685 Forest Road next to O' Reilly Auto Parts.
A Dollar Tree store typically employs 12 to 20 associates, Kayleigh M. Painter, the company's investor and media relations manager said.
"Dollar Tree continues to grow and we are proud to be part of the Forest community," she said.
She said the stores are open seven days a week and offer great values and a broad assortment of merchandise all priced at $1 or less.
Items sold include Hallmark greeting cards, household products, seasonal decor, party and craft supplies, food, toys, books and more.
