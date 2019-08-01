A proposed residential development behind the Villa Maria on Rivermont Avenue is in line to be reviewed by city planners next month.
Mitch Namrow, with NRM Associates, who is developing the project, has requested to rezone 1000 Villa Road from its existing R-4C conditional use to R-4C use with revised proffers.
The property is adjacent to the Villa Maria, a 15,000- square-foot Georgian Revival-style mansion at 3021 Rivermont Ave., as well as Holy Trinity Lutheran Church at 1000 Langhorne Road.
It backs up to about 10 single-family homes on Krise Circle. The abandoned school on the property, Villa Maria Academy, which closed in 1983 due to declining enrollment and fell into disrepair, would be demolished to accommodate the new development.
“In regards to this project, the school itself isn't historic, and is beyond repair,” Namrow said. “We are looking to put new homes, with a beautiful curb appeal, that the city and the neighborhood can be proud of.”
Namrow, developer of the Piedmont Flour Mill Lofts on Jefferson Street and the Garland-Rodes School on Rivermont Avenue, said the vision is to bring a new type of housing to an area that has been in demand for a long time.
The plan is to build 51 connected single-family homes, akin to townhomes, on six of the nearly nine acres behind the Villa Maria. The development includes two-story homes with a third level being a walkout basement and one- and two-story duplexes.
The total value of the property on Villa Road is $393,300, according to Lynchburg’s online geographic information system. The property is owned by California-based Peak Capital Group.
Namrow said the single-level duplexes are for those looking to lower their daily home maintenance, retire or downsize.
“These could also be a good investment for first-time home buyers, or parents with new babies like myself, that would like to purchase an affordable home, with not a lot of needs to maintain,” he said.
Namrow said he chose the area because it would bring options to not only home buyers in the area but also those already living in the area who are looking for a change.
“Our planned community will be a good fit for the area,” he said. “By bringing in new homeowners, it will expand the Lynchburg city tax base, and add to the community at large.”
Two weeks ago, Namrow said he met with Todd Leap and Mark Little, owners of the historic Villa Maria since 2013, to discuss the proposed plans. In 2003, the Rivermont Historic District was created protecting most of the Villa Maria and some of the school property, Leap said.
Portions of the property - including the carriage house built in 1911 and a portion of the walls in the Charles Gillette garden, which was constructed in the 1930s - fall on the school’s property, which are not in the historic district, Leap said.
Leap and Little said the walls could be destroyed if the rezoning is approved and the historic carriage house would be surrounded by townhomes.
Namrow, a Boonsboro resident, said he would never want to put up a project that would change anything about the city and said the project would not interfere with the Villa Maria property and no historic land would be disturbed.
“That’s not what we do. That’s never been what we do,” he said.
He said he is not building up to the Villa Maria property or anywhere near the gardens.
Leap and Little said the proposed development would increase traffic, noise and light pollution to the area, negatively impacting the neighborhood and ultimately impacting the Lynchburg landmark that was just recently brought back to life.
“A development of this density and magnitude does not fit in with the fabric of the neighborhood,” Little said. “It’s not just about us. We’re not just fighting for us, it’s happening to everyone in the Krise Circle, Dellwood Circle and Rivermont and Boonsboro neighborhoods.”
Leap and Little said if the project were to be approved, it would set a precedent that developers can purchase large areas of land inside and outside historic neighborhoods where land can be parceled off and developed into high-density multi-family residential uses.
Namrow said he has offered to add landscaping or a fence to ensure neighbors' privacy.
“Anything we can do to help or make them more comfortable we would like to discuss with them,” he said.
Leap wrote a petition asking for the denial of the request that is being passed around to neighbors and will be turned into the Lynchburg Planning Commission, which will meet Sept. 11 to hold a public hearing on the project.
Namrow said he is actively working with neighbors in the surrounding area and said he will attempt to hold a neighborhood meeting soon.
David Perault, a member of the Lynchburg Planning Commission, said the commission has not yet received the official paperwork from the city about the request but knows it’s on the horizon.
“We know it's in the pipeline, expect some controversy, and will weigh everyone's input as we consider it,” he said. “I expect to receive invites to visit sites impacted by this petition, something I welcome. I know many of us like to get eyes on the ground to better visualize potential changes and impacts.”
Leap and Little plan to hold an informational meeting regarding the project at 4 p.m. Sunday at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church at 1000 Langhorne Road.