FOREST — Joe Pagnam called Tuesday "the proudest day of my life."
A native of the Isle of Wight — which is off the coast of England — Pagnam took the oath of citizenship after living in the United States for almost two decades.
“My wife and I have been here 18 years,” said Pagnam, who lives in Lexington. “It's been a long journey and there were times when we didn't think this day would come but here I stand today with my fellow immigrants. I hope I can be as good to this country as it has been to me."
Pagnam was among 30 people who came to the U.S. from 16 different countries and were pronounced United States citizens Tuesday at Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest.
“It’s my honor to be the first to address you as citizens,” said U.S. District Judge Norman Moon, who presided over Tuesday’s naturalization ceremony. “You have honored the United States by selecting it as your new country.”
Moon encouraged the group to add their diverse background and experience to the nation's "melting pot."
"This country derives its power from its people,” Moon said. “Your new country needs you. It needs your energy, your wisdom and most of all your loyalty."
Moon also encouraged the group to become active in their communities.
“Individual rights are meaningless without the involvement of our citizens,” Moon said. “You can contribute in many ways and add to the fabric of our society and make it stronger.”
Esther Jacob, a native of India, said she would make her new country proud of her accomplishments.
"As a first-generation immigrant, failure is not an option," Jacob said. "Me and my fellow immigrants here today will be successful."
Jacob said she was a pharmaceutical technician in India but could not find work in her field before coming to the United States.
"I had to work in medical transcription because the society there did not want women in these positions," she said. "I came here and this country opened the floodgates and allowed me to fulfill my potential. Despite what we may hear on the news sometimes, this country is full of goodness and I am standing here today as a testament to what you can accomplish in America if you put your heart and mind to it."
Maneesh Thakkar, also a native of India, said the country is not as divided as the mainstream media would have people believe.
"If you watch the news, it looks like we are at a place where people cannot get along and live with one another," Thakkar said. "That is not what I have discovered in this country. This country has treated me exceedingly well in my personal experience, and I hope to repay the debt I owe my new country.
"My past country was India but now I am an American," he said.
Claudia Becerra fought back tears as she talked about her family's journey from its native Mexico to the United States.
"My father came here first and we were without him," she said. "My mother came next and we were without her for two years and that was very hard. But now we are all here as a family, and I'm so grateful to my parents for fighting to give me a better life.
"I'm just so excited to be here today," Becerra said. "This is my dream."
Thomas Jefferson — portrayed by Bill Barker of Colonial Williamsburg — attended Tuesday's ceremony and welcomed the nation's newest citizens.
“That flag used to have 13 stars on it and now I see 50,” Barker said Tuesday, pointing to an American Flag. “That is proof that we continue to grow as a country and continue to welcome. No matter where you where born or where your ancestors came from, we all stand here today as Americans. I am honored to personally welcome you to your new nation.”
