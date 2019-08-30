A fifth location of Central Virginia Federal Credit Union is planned to open by the end of the year at 3404 Old Forest Road.
The new structure is being built in the former Suzaku Cafe and will offer full-service lending, a drive-through, checking and savings accounts, money markets, personal loans, mortgages and home equities.
The construction on the new building began two months ago, said Kim Wilkerson, vice president of marketing for the credit union.
The credit union has four other branch locations in the Timberlake, Forest, Madison Heights and Mount Athos areas.
It also has a call center and three high school branches at E.C. Glass, Brookville and Jefferson Forest high schools which are run by student interns.
Wilkerson said the mission of the nonprofit credit union is financial education.
