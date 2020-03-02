A new bank branch is coming to the Boonsboro area.
Lynchburg City Council last week voted 6-0 to approve a rezoning request to allow the construction of a new branch of First National Bank at 5010 Boonsboro Road, next to Walgreens and across the street from a Bank of the James location.
The move came despite a recommendation from the Lynchburg Planning Commission the project be shelved.
Ward IV Councilman Turner Perrow, who owns stock in the bank, abstained from the vote.
When the planning commission rejected the request late last year, it cited a diminishing number of residential properties in the area and feared rezoning the site could set a precedent that would affect the entire Boonsboro corridor.
But council members were swayed by arguments from bank officials that the largely vacant site was not suitable for new housing developments and a new 4,500-square-foot bank building with a drive-thru and associated parking could help spur economic growth along a thoroughfare linking Bedford County with downtown Lynchburg.
“We need to have smart growth and we need to promote a scenic gateway,” at-large councilman Randy Nelson said. “And I think approving this plan does both.”
In its denial recommendation, the planning commission also stated in documents that although the proposed use would be in close proximity to other commercial uses, the zoning for these uses has been in place since 1978.
“With the exception of rezoning 4835 Boonsboro Road in 1987, the Planning Commission and Council have consistently followed the recommendations of the Comprehensive Plan in the Boonsboro Road area,” city planners wrote. “The City’s Comprehensive Plan places a high value on the City’s residential neighborhoods. While the Royal Oak Subdivision to the west of the proposed development could serve as a natural break of commercial development, this large lot low density zoned property could also serve to ease the transition to residential from commercial.”
At a public hearing earlier this month, a handful of citizens spoke in opposition to the project.
Ellwyn Andrusky, who owns property directly next to the proposed site, said the bank would disrupt residential life in the area. She urged the council to reject the rezoning request.
“It would adversely impact my property on a daily basis and I believe that it will make the property value of my property go down,” she said.
To ease some of the concerns raised before the commission and council, First National amended its original request to limit construction to just two acres of the more than 5-acre site.
Todd Hall, bank president and CEO, pledged to set aside the remainder of the land as green space and to maintain existing vegetation.
“We absolutely want to do the right thing,” Hall said. “We want to be a good neighbor to the residential citizens that would be near this site.”
When the new location opens, it will be the 12th branch for the bank, founded in 1908 in Altavista, and its sixth in the Hill City. The company plans to open another branch in the second quarter of this year in a former SunTrust location in the Graves Mill Shopping Center in Forest.
A construction timetable for the Boonsboro branch has not been released.
Richard Chumney covers Liberty University for The News & Advance. Reach him at (434) 385-5547.
