Richard Conner, a lifetime Appomattox resident, is seeking the mayoral seat in the upcoming election.
Current Mayor Paul Harvey announced in February he will not run for another term as mayor, though he is casting his bid for a council seat in May.
The position of mayor, and the six other town council seats, are all up for grabs in the May 19 election.
Eight candidates are running for the town council seats. Conner is the only candidate running for mayor, a two-term seat.
Conner, 55, works as an IT engineer, and has decades of experience in the field.
His brother, Steven Conner, currently sits on council but is not seeking reelection, and his father was once a longtime council member.
Citing 25 years of participation in the Spout Spring Ruritan Club and other community service experiences, Conner said he is dedicated to maintaining small town values and constant communication with the residents.
Among his priorities is a desire to create more local employment opportunities and support economic development.
“I’ve got great ideas and hope that I can take those and bring the community to believe [in them],” Conner said. “I want to make sure that the mission for the community continues forward.”
Conner cites his experience with technology as an essential tool in creating a strong technological infrastructure in the town, helping to bring things like broadband to rural communities.
He also hopes to continue supporting ongoing projects, like the current overhaul of the town’s aging water and sewer infrastructure.
According to County Registrar Sabrina Smith, Conner has filed his qualifying paperwork for the seat.
