A push for a new animal shelter in Campbell County and concerns about high taxes are among resident priorities as the county heads into the Fiscal Year 2021 budget season.
Campbell supervisors held a public forum on Tuesday night to kick off budget work, inviting public input to help shape the next several months of conversation.
Campbell County resident Jeannie Isaacs spoke before the board to bring attention to the animal shelter, which has limited space and dated infrastructure.
Isaacs first approached the board seeking a new animal shelter two years before, and said she was loath to watch another two years slip away. She said she hopes to work with the county to see the completion of a new shelter, raise community awareness and encourage the continued allocation of funds for the project.
Currently, the Campbell County capital improvement projects five-year plan includes $1,035,000 for facility upgrades in Fiscal Year 2024. Of this, $750,000 is designated for animal shelter improvements, according to county Administrator Frank Rogers.
He indicated the funds are only a planning number at present, and will be a matter of additional discussion moving forward.
The current shelter, located behind Yellow Branch Elementary School on Dennis Riddle Drive, is run by Campbell County Animal Control, which partners with Friends of Campbell County Animal Control, a group of volunteers that helps support the shelter.
Though Isaacs is not a member of FOAC, she has made it her mission to raise awareness of the shelter's needs, and help to generate financial support.
The shelter only has 17 dog kennels and a crowded cat room, Isaacs said, though it services the entire county of more than 500 square miles.
"That means each district should only have two and half stray dogs at any one time," Isaacs said, referring to the districts represented by each supervisor. "We need to unite each district and take responsibility for the building of an adequate facility."
She said she wants a functional and inviting shelter. She said the animals in the existing shelter don't have the same opportunities as animals at other shelters to be adopted.
"The animals need an advocate, they can't speak for themselves," Isaacs said. "Until we all unite with our county administrator and board members, the animals will continue to be at a disadvantage for adoption."
Campbell resident Katie Lane also spoke in support of a new animal shelter. She offered two photographs to the board on Tuesday night — one of the Lynchburg Humane Society on a Saturday, packed, and another of the Campbell shelter on a Saturday, a lone car in the parking lot.
"Our current shelter has aesthetically seen many improvements, however there is no substitute for space to meet and greet an animal, provide rooms for educational purposes and make the shelter an attraction for citizens of all ages," Lane said.
She said it is currently difficult for two people to walk side by side down the single aisle of the shelter, and the confined space and loud noise is a deterrent to visitors. Most significantly, she said, students from Yellowbranch Elementary School recently took a field trip to the Lynchburg Humane Society, instead of the shelter directly next door.
"I feel like this is teaching our youngest citizens to look outside our county for something that is already available in their own backyard," Lane said.
Also at the Tuesday night meeting, Kevin Jones, owner of Bee Line Transport, a towing and hauling company in Campbell County, expressed concerns about Campbell County taxes that directly affect his business.
He cited payroll taxes and the personal property tax, which have tripled for him as his company has grown over the last 20 years.
"I know owning more vehicles and equipment [mean] this will happen, but it's hard to maintain and operate a business successfully if you are buried in high property taxes," Jones said.
He noted Campbell County's personal property tax of $4.40 per $100 of assessed value is higher than the surrounding counties of Amherst, Appomattox and Bedford.
He said Campbell County is "brutal" in this regard, and drives business owners to register and store their vehicles in other counties. He estimated the county loses about $500,000 a year as people register outside the county to avoid the tax.
He requested the county look at the issue and move toward solutions.
"I'm born in Campbell County, raised in Campbell County, started a business and bought another, and I want to stay right here. I don't want to move these vehicles out," Jones said. "But you can do it so easily ... this is easy money right here if you can attract these guys back in here with their vehicles."
In response, Brookneal District Supervisor Charlie Watts directed county staff to look into Campbell County's tax rates as compared to surrounding counties.
Other members of the community, like Hope Marstin, CEO of Patrick Henry's Red Hill, and Nina Thomas, who represented the Campbell County Historical Society, requested continued funding from the county.
Rogers said that county staff will follow-up to each comment received in the forum, be it by working it into the budget, addressing it in the CIP or presenting options to the board.
Campbell supervisors will next meet in a joint committee meeting with the school board on Feb. 17.
