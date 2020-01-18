A shooting inside a residence in Nelson County left one man with life-threatening injuries, according to a new release sent out by the Virginia State Police on Saturday. 

The shooting occurred on Thursday in the 500 block of Hunting Lodge Road in Wingina. Shortly after 8:30 p.m. the Nelson County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call about a shooting.

A Nelson County male forced himself into the residence, a struggle ensued with two individuals inside and shots were fired. 

The Nelson County man was flown to UVA Medical Center where he is being treated for life-threatening injuries. 

A firearm was recovered from inside the residence. There were three adults and five juveniles inside the residence at the time. None of them was injured during the incident.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Appomattox Field Office at this time, with the assistance of the Nelson County Sheriff's Office. No charges have been placed. 

Sarah Honosky covers Appomattox and Campbell counties at The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5556. 

