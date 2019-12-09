A crowd of about 200 gathered outside the Nelson County courthouse in Lovingston last night to show their support for Nelson becoming a Second Amendment sanctuary. Nelson residents and individuals from surrounding localities stood in the parking lot discussing why they want Nelson County to follow dozens of other localities that have voted on measures to voice support for the right to bear arms.

David Rhodes, a Nelson resident, said he showed up to support the resolution the Nelson County Board of Supervisors will vote on during its meeting on Dec. 10.

“It’s important to show our support for what the Constitution allows us. The Second Amendment supporters are not violent people. They are people who support the Constitution and want the economy and government to run for the people,” Rhodes said. “I feel it’s the right thing to do; to be out here to support and show that I have the right to come out and say ‘hey this is what I want to happen.’”

The symbolic sanctuary movement began after Democrats took control of the General Assembly in November. Many people fear proposed legislation will infringe on their Second Amendment rights. Nelson County Board of Supervisors will vote on a resolution at its meeting on Dec. 10 at 2 p.m.

