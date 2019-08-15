The booming noise Willis Cyrus heard that night was unfamiliar.
He had never before experienced the sound that rolled through Nelson County the night of Aug. 19, 1969.
Cyrus’ mind first turned to thoughts of an average storm, but he quickly realized the noise couldn’t be associated with any garden-variety weather event.
“I never heard thunder roar like that,” he said. “Come to find out, it was trees and things going down the river.”
Cyrus, of Gladstone, said his home was spared from most of the effects of Hurricane Camille. The rest of Nelson County wasn’t so lucky.
And in the aftermath of the storm, Cyrus was one of an army of volunteers and community members who stepped up to help. Cyrus, as a member of the Gladstone Volunteer Fire and Rescue Service, responded to three to four calls per week back then, he said.
This call, though, wasn’t easily wrapped up.
Cyrus and others with the Gladstone squad headed to the Tye River area of Nelson County. The area wasn’t as badly affected as other parts of the county, but required attention nonetheless. According to Cyrus, neither he nor his comrades knew exactly what to expect.
The now-85-year-old Cyrus said the day the hurricane rolled through Nelson, he had been at work in Lynchburg. The storm looked harmless from 40 miles away. In Nelson County, though, no storm had ever been so devastating.
“Didn’t too many of us know what we were doing,” Cyrus said.
Much of the rescue squad members’ response along the Tye River, he said, was dedicated to searching for those who would require rescuing, though many of the victims were found in other parts of the county.
“It was just a whole lot of walking,” he said. “We were looking for anything we could find.”
The effects of the storm, he said, were obvious — debris floated in the water and lay scattered along the areas they searched.
“We saw trees washed away,” he said, “and some buildings that were close to the river, barns and things, were washed away.”
Cyrus, who responded to calls with Gladstone for 41 years, said his motivation in rendering aid for decades — including in the work he did in the aftermath of Camille — is rooted in his desire to give of himself.
Today, he added, with the 50th anniversary of Camille imminent, memories of storm and the response have filled his mind again. Thoughts of those affected by the storm are prominent, he explained, but Cyrus aims now to focus on the good he and others did in the aftermath.
“I think about the people that were lost, see some of them that went through the flood every once in a while,” he said, “[But] I try to keep a positive mind. We couldn’t do anything about the flood.”