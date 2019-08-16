The Roseland Rescue Squad had been in service for about a year before it was put to the test in a way that few rescue squads ever would experience — a natural disaster so great it killed 125 people in Nelson County alone.
Bobbie Napier, a founding member of the rescue squad, vividly remembers the storm.
He remembers how the windshield wipers on the rescue squad vehicle stopped working in the heavy downpour, and how water flooded into the vehicle as the crew tried to respond to the call.
He remembers the friends and neighbors the crew rescued from the swirling waters and the bodies of those who couldn’t be saved.
Napier, now 81 years old, called the experience “difficult at best.”
The Lovingston resident remembers the call he responded to the evening of Aug. 19, 1969, before the deluge that would ultimately drop more than 27 inches on parts of Nelson County in a matter of hours began.
In Lovingston, Napier recalled, but because of road blocks, the crew had to find a different route back to the station.
“Before we could get back to the crew hall, before we could get back to [Virginia] 56, we were passing Roseland Church. It started raining so hard the windshield wipers wouldn’t work,” he said.
The crew finally made it back only to be called out for what would be their first rescue related to the remnants of Hurricane Camille.
“We got a call to go to Beech Grove because a family was being flooded out. We got to an area called Bryant. The water was in the road and I was driving — dummy — I was going to go through the water. The fellow I was with said, ‘We can’t make it.’ I said, ‘Yes, we can.’ He said, ‘We can’t make it.’ He opened the door and the water was coming in through the floor,” Napier said.
The road had washed out up ahead. They wouldn’t have made it anyway.
The crew returned to Bryant later that night, Napier said, where they ran into Sheriff Bill Whitehead and a man named Frank “Tinker” Bryant.
Hat Creek had swallowed and destroyed Bryant’s home. He ended up in the creek, standing on a Volkswagen, and hanging on to a tree to avoid being swept away.
“His back was scratched up from where stuff had been floating by. We took him to the crew hall and bandaged him. Bandaging scratches is hard. Nevertheless, he was in decent state of mind,” Napier said.
Two of Bryant’s five daughters were not home at the time. His wife, Sara Grace Marshall Bryant, 42; and three daughters, Margaret Louise Bryant, 18, Patricia Anne Bryant, 14, and Frances Marshall Bryant, 13; had been washed away with the house and didn’t survive.
“When we got to daylight, we went up to where his house had been. Nothing but concrete posts the house had been sitting on,” Napier said.
The squad reconvened at the crew hall before deciding to go to Massies Mill, Napier said. So many bridges and culverts were destroyed that the crew had to find alternate routes, ending up by what now is the Fleetwood Community Center.
Where grass and plants had once stood, all Napier saw was a lake, formed from the flood waters of the Tye River. It was almost like being at the ocean, he said.
“I mean, you never saw such a mess,” Napier said.
Across the newly formed lake, Napier remembers seeing an individual waving for help. The roads were submerged so Napier and his crew had to find another way to get to the stranded person.
“We carried some ropes with us and got down to where we could get across and formed a human chain. We held onto each other and got across a river and carried ropes with us and we got over to the person that was waving their hand,” Napier said. “They were hung in the forks of a tree by their wrist. I knew the young girl; knew her mama and daddy. They both made it.” The girl and her parents were some of the lucky ones who ultimately survived the storm.
As they continued to search for survivors in the Massies Mill area, Napier and his crew noticed a woman sitting on what appeared to be a floating roof, stranded and yelling for help. Napier said the woman and her husband heard things bumping into their home before it crumbled around them.
“I’m not sure the house wasn’t floating and bumping against things. Finally, it came apart; just disintegrated,” Napier said
Napier and his colleagues were able to save the woman, and eventually her husband whom they found later on. However, the couple’s baby was nowhere in sight.
“I don’t recall whether we ever found the baby or not. I am sure we found it, but whether it was still alive,” he said.
Despite the destruction and death around him, Napier felt satisfied the squad could bring some residents to safety.
“I felt good about it because we recovered at least two people. I know that we did: we had them,” Napier said.
The storm subsided and the flood waters receded Aug. 20, 1969. For Napier and his crew, that was when rescue stopped and recovery began.
“The first person I saw that morning was my aunt. She was in a stack of logs and you needed a chainsaw to cut her out,” Napier said. His aunt did not survive.
He also remembers the body of a young man dangling from a tree by his ankles and, much later, finding a man dead under his tractor.
Napier’s employer gave him 30-days paid leave to continue helping his community recover through his work with the Roseland Rescue Squad.
Bodies were recovered days, even weeks after the flood.
“People were stranded. Driveways were washed out. We walked the riverbanks and any clusters of logs or brush we searched through,” Napier said.
His most vivid memory is that of recovering the body of a small child caught up in a pile of logs.
“I don’t know how I was so lucky to get down there, but I got into a clam bucket on a crane. A fellow set me down and I took a sheet and wrapped the body; picked it up and got it out,” Napier said. “It’s not a tasteful thing to do, but it had to be done.”
The county brought in a large refrigerated truck to Lovingston to store the bodies until investigators could identify the dead and families could make burial arrangements. Eight people who died in the storm never were identified. Thirty-three people remain missing today, 50 years later.
State and federal agencies came in to assist the county, bringing radio equipment and eventually setting up a dispatch center from the Roseland Rescue Squad building.
“That way we could communicate with the National Guard and the Sheriff’s Department and others. That helped a lot because you were down to recovery and some salvage,” Napier said.
He returned to work 30 days later but his plant had been damaged in the storm as well and he helped rebuild it.
“Once 30 days passed and things started to level off and I went back to work you didn’t do… well every now and then you did do some recovery work. It wasn’t unusual to find someone you had missed along the way,” he said.
Napier is the only Roseland Rescue Squad founder still living. While he is proud of the work he and other squad members did, he credits many with the rescue, recovery, and rebuilding of the county
after Hurricane Camille struck 50 years ago.
Napier, like so many others who remember the trying time in Nelson, credits the Mennonites with searching for the missing and repairing houses and buildings long after other outside help had left.
“It was something I don’t want to do again,” Napier said.