Nelson County High School is hosting a free event 10am-3pm on Nov. 2. Five area high schools will compete in the Virginia High School League One act Play festival. This event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. and lunch will be available for purchase. For more information contact Diana Driver (434) 941-0836.

Nelson performs at 10:45am. Doors close at the start of each play and will not open until the end of each individual performance.

10 a.m. Chatham High School (9:55 set stage)

10:45 a.m. Nelson County High School (10:40 set stage)

11:30 a.m. Gretna High School (11:25 set stage)

12:15 p.m. Lunch break.

1 p.m. Dan River High School (12:55 set stage)

1:45 p.m. Appomattox County High School (1:40 set stage)

Judges Adjudication/Awards

Get breaking news emails

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments