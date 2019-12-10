On Tuesday, Nelson County became another name on a long list of Second Amendment sanctuaries in Virginia.
The Nelson County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 in favor of passing a resolution making Nelson County a Second Amendment sanctuary, to stand against any possible infringements on Constitutional rights some fear state representatives may pass during the legislative session, which begins in January. Ernie Reed, Central District representative, voted against the motion.
The resolution itself was finalized after the agenda and meeting packet had been made public, causing some backlash.
The final resolution declares; “Whereas, the Nelson County Board of Supervisors wishes to express its intent to stand as a Sanctuary County for Second Amendment rights and to oppose, within the limits of the Constitution of the United States and the Commonwealth of Virginia, any efforts to restrict such rights, and to use such legal means at its disposal to protect the right of the citizens to keep and bear arms, including through legal action, the power of appropriations of public funds, and the right of petition for redress of grievances."
Jesse Rutherford, East District representative, after reading the paragraph which was a late addition to the resolution, said it was on par with a vast majority of the commonwealth.
"I might also add that paragraph itself is sitting with 48 other sanctuary localities. Let’s be 49,” Rutherford said.
As early as 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, a line had formed outside the courtroom as residents waited for the meeting. By 2 p.m. around 200 individuals, most of whom wore “Guns Save Lives” stickers handed out by representatives of the Virginia Citizen Defense League, crowded inside the courtroom and spilled out into the hallway.
The board limited public comments to an hour. At the end of the hour, 30 people who had signed up to speak had spoken and the vast majority had said they wanted to see Nelson become a sanctuary.
The first speaker, Angie Branham, voiced her support for the Second Amendment and Nelson standing with it.
"As a woman I have been assaulted and if I had had a gun that assault would have never taken place. This is our Second Amendment right,” Branham said.
Supporters cited reasons including that the Second Amendment was a Constitutional right that state representatives shouldn’t infringe on; that the right to bear arms was the only way to guarantee personal freedom; and that these proposed laws only harm law-abiding citizens.
“The problem is the decay of our society and lack of education in every way,” Steven Key, a Nellysford resident, said.
Opponents of the proposed resolution said it wasn’t up to county boards to decide which laws to follow or not, that it was preemptive, and they expressed displeasure that not everyone who had signed up to give public comment was given the chance to speak and the room wasn't big enough to hold everyone.
"This concept of tabling this discussion seems like a really valid one given that when I came here there were people all the way back to the main hallway who couldn’t get in here. I don’t know how many of them are hearing this dialogue. I certainly think they should be hearing how our supervisors decide to process this and to hear your views as you guys talk. I also hear the resolution has changed since what was put out on the web. So it just seems bad process to me to go forward," Joyce Burton, an Afton resident who opposed the resolution, said.
"I do not want you to consider this resolution. Gun legislation needs to be considered in a thoughtful manner that examines each proposed change individual rather than defaulting to major sweeping reactionary symbols which reduce the issues’ complexity to all or nothing, us versus them ultimatums," Burton said.
Reed said if the board votes on the resolution, he believes they should ask County Attorney Phil Payne, who wasn't present, to weigh in on the consequences for the board and everyone should have a chance to see and read the resolution.
"I have issues with the process and I have issues with the content,” Reed said before making a motion to table the vote.
The motion lost, one to four.
Thomas Bruguiere, Jr., West District representative, motioned to vote to make Nelson County a Second Amendment sanctuary and Rutherford seconded. Nelson County is the 49th locality, according to Rutherford, to become a Second Amendment sanctuary.
"Right or wrong, you have to give credit to the move that’s going on. You can color [the] state one color; not Democrat or Republican, but the [Second] Amendment color. The right to bear arms,” said Tommy Harvey, North District representative.
