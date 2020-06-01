Keaton Howard, of Nellysford, has transformed what started as a class project into a business venture.
“I’ve always liked working with my hands. I’ve always had some interest in woodworking. It's kind of become a passion out here just because it's what I’m doing every day now,” Keaton said.
He said he's gone from doing one project per week for his carpentry class at the Miller School of Albemarle, which is requirement to pass, to completing several projects per week.
Keaton's mother Jennifer Howard said it all started when he made raised flower garden that she then posted pictures of online.
After that initial Facebook post, she said comments started flooding in asking if Keaton could build other items.
“We decided to take some photos and put ads on Nelson knows, Next Door and Facebook marketplace for our county to see if anyone would support his new adventure and help him do some projects he needed for his class,” Jennifer Howard said. “The response was overwhelming.”
Nelson Knows is a popular public Facebook group for Nelson County and Nextdoor is a social networking platform that can be used for people to exchange goods.
Keaton said he was equally surprised by the amount of support his raised flower bed had received.
“My dad and I, we didn't really think it would blow up, but my mom was talking about how people would need [flower beds] and people started making all these requests,” Keaton said.
Jennifer Howard said Keaton had received so many orders that he hired a friend to help.
"I was thrilled with his accomplishments. He learned a new trade, developed his carpentry skills, learned time management, communication/ sales skills and really was able to step into his own," Jennifer Howard said in an email.
Keaton’s teacher at Miller School of Albemarle, Al Hanson, said he has found himself facing the unprecedented challenge of teaching a woodworking class — a traditionally hands on experience — online, given school closures as a result of COVID-19.
In order to accommodate the different circumstances of his students, he’s given them the choice of either completing projects based on what they have available to them, like what Keaton is doing, or completing online assignments.
For those completing projects, Hanson outlined three requirements: to make a 3D computer model of what they want to build, build the project and then complete a portfolio describing what they did.
However, Hanson said Keaton has gone above and beyond what was required for his class.
“He says he's doing it for my class, but this is all him. It's his idea, his time, his initiative. He completed the requirements for my class a while ago, but he's still doing it,” Hanson said in an email.
Hanson estimated some 60% to 70% of students in his class choose to complete at-home projects rather than do the online coursework. Normally, projects would be done in the classroom based on the student's skill level.
Since Keaton started taking orders for others about a month ago, he said flower beds are the most popular thing he makes, which can cost about $200 or more depending on if soil is included. He estimated he's made about a couple dozen so far.
"I can probably make them in about 30 minutes now. It could also be just because that’s what I’ve made the most," Keaton said. "I have all the measurements down in my head and I know what I need."
He’s also received requests for different benches as well as compost bins. Keaton said people also have approached him to build a bunk bed and to complete some fencing work.
“I would say the compost bins are the most frustrating things to make though. They’re heavy and hard to move,” Keaton said.
Keaton admitted one reason why his business venture has received the feedback it has is because “everyone is trapped at home right now and people don't have anything to do other than garden.”
When determining how much to charge, Keaton said it is a combination of the lumber as well as labor. He mostly delivers the things he makes, going as far as an hour away from his house to make the deliveries.
Other projects, depending on the size and the amount of labor and materials that go into them, can go for anywhere from $300 to even $500.
In the fall, Keaton will begin the next chapter of his life at Liberty University — following in the footsteps of his two older siblings — although he's unsure what he wants to pursue.
Right now, he's got it narrowed down to two choices. He can either study trades and business — something akin to what his older brother studied — or he might also pursue a career as a veterinarian, as he's always had an interest in working with animals.
“I got this going now and it could become something bigger in the future,” Keaton said.
Keaton said he plans to continue fulfilling orders — so long as requests keep coming in — during the course of the summer until he starts his first semester at Liberty University.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.