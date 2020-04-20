Nearly 9,000 Virginians have tested positive for COVID-19 and 300 have died

Coronavirus molecule image

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). 

 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

The Virginia Department of Health reported Monday that 8,990 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19, an increase of 453 from the 8,537 reported Sunday.

A total of 300 people have died from the virus in Virginia, up 23 from the 277 reported yesterday.

The VDH also said 56,735 have been tested for the virus in Virginia and 1,500 have been hospitalized.

The state health department reported Monday there were 82 cases in the Central Virginia Health District, with 38 of those cases in Lynchburg, 18 in Bedford County, 9 in Campbell County, 10 in Amherst County and seven in Appomattox County. Nelson County, located in the Thomas Jefferson Health District, had reported five cases. 

The numbers for those six localities were unchanged since Sunday.

On March 19, state health officials said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by individual localities or local health districts.

According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 1,324 COVID-19 patients in Virginia have been hospitalized and subsequently discharged.

