Virginia's second presumptive positive case of the new coronavirus was announced Sunday morning by the Virginia Department of Health.
The second patient, a Fairfax City resident in his 80s, was hospitalized on Thursday after beginning to experience respiratory symptoms on Feb. 28, according to VDH. Health officials said the patient had recently traveled on a Nile River cruise on which other passengers tested positive for the virus in Egypt. The Pentagon on Saturday evening confirmed a Marine stationed at Fort Belvoir in Fairfax County was Virginia's first case of the virus, officially known as COVID-19.
Fairfax County Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Schwartz said during a Sunday afternoon news conference the two cases were unrelated and there are no new recommendations, only that residents continue practices such as regular hand washing and covering coughs.
“It’s important to emphasize the exposures occurred overseas, there were very limited exposures between the time the individual became ill and when he went to the hospital and therefore we don’t believe there’s substantial risk in the community and we are not recommending any events be canceled or any venues be shut down,” Schwartz said.
A presumptive positive case means that a public health laboratory has received a positive test result but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has yet to confirm it.
State Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver said VDH is working with the CDC, Fairfax Health District, Prince William Health District and the Department of Defense to help identify people who had contact with the two who tested positive, but public risk remains low.
“VDH successfully responded to the H1N1 flu pandemic in 2009 to 2010 and that work serves as a very solid foundation for the work we’re doing in response to COVID19,” Oliver said.
As of Sunday afternoon, the CDC has tested 1,583 people for the coronavirus since January. More than 300 cases have been confirmed within the U.S., including in New York, Washington state and California, and 19 people have died nationally.
The Marine, who has not been identified, is being treated for the virus at Fort Belvoir Community Hospital, a military treatment facility run by the Department of Defense.
“We are working closely with federal, military and local partners to respond to a COVID-19 case at Ft. Belvoir,” Gov. Ralph Northam said in a tweet Saturday evening. “The risk to Virginians remains low, but please continue to stay aware and take basic health precautions.”
The first Washington, D.C. case, announced Saturday, was reported on Sunday to be a church rector at Christ Church Georgetown, a prominent Episcopal church. The Rev. Timothy Cole, the church rector, was hospitalized and in stable condition, according to a statement from the Rev. Crystal Hardin, the assistant rector.
"Out of an abundance of caution, Christ Church has canceled all activities including church services until further notice. We recommend that concerned community members contact their health care providers," the statement said.
People across Virginia have begun taking precautions as the virus has marched across the country, with cases also appearing Tennessee, Maryland and North Carolina in recent days.
McGuire VA Medical Center in Richmond plans to begin screening all guests and employees starting Tuesday and is canceling its valet services to limit the chance of transmission, according to its website. Veterans are urged to arrive to appointments an hour early and any experiencing flu-like symptoms are asked to call the medical center before arriving.
Pulaski County, southwest of Radford, is closing its schools on Friday to allow teachers to develop lesson plans in case schools need to close because of the coronavirus. The school division also is working to thoroughly clean all buildings.
Some grocery stores around the Richmond region were limiting the amount of hand sanitizer, soap and cleaning supplies that customers could buy. Employees at others reported being sold out.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.