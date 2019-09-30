The easiest way to motivate Lauren Barnes is to tell her she can't do something.
Which is, in a way, how her nonprofit, The Motherhood Collective, was started back in 2012 to equip and empower women from preconception to postpartum using evidence-based education.
“It’s thrilling to me to do something that nobody else has done before,” she said.
The Motherhood Collective evolved from Barnes’ own struggles with infertility, pregnancy and, after giving birth to her daughter, Beatrice, nine years ago, postpartum depression in her early 20's.
After her daughter Beatrice was born nine years ago, Barnes struggled with postpartum anxiety and depression. Her mother, Laurie McCauley, had died three years earlier, and moving into motherhood for the first time without her own mom created more pain in Barnes' life.
During that time, Barnes couldn't find the resources she needed, so she set out to create a place where others could.
Thus the birth of The Motherhood Collective, which has been under the umbrella of programming at HumanKind since last year and serves hundreds of women per month in person through walks, support groups, playgroups and panel discussions with perinatal and pediatric providers. Thousands more, from outside the area, tune in online to view the discussions.
Barnes uses her communication and storytelling skills — honed through a lifetime of acting in local stage productions — to serve women in their childbearing years and help them make informed and educated choices surrounding their pregnancy.
“I didn’t know then that things would ever become what they are now, but I did have, at the very beginning, a desire to have a safe place where people from all backgrounds, faiths and races, could come and be present in the same place to learn, share and grow together,” she said.
Dr. Rachel Gagen, a pediatrician with F. Read Hopkins, met Barnes through the collective and has worked with the nonprofit as an expert on panels for community education.
“Lauren is equal parts dreamer and doer,” she said. “She is a magnificent people person who can manage a room full of anxious, exhausted and lonely mothers with kindness, energy and passion that knits them all together.”
She said Barnes has bravely shared her own story, so that others can face the same obstacles with confidence and inspiration.
“She has taken creativity and progressive technology to use social media to connect with young mothers — many of whom feel trapped at home with a new baby, out of sync with family and friends,” she said. “Lauren has suffered loss, and yet she uses each breath to exhale gratitude and perseverance in a way that inspires everyone around her.”
Among other factors, Barnes said her mother's death was a contribution to her postpartum depression.
The collective's efforts have grown under HumanKind and more women and mothers have been reached, Barnes said.
With the acquisition of The Motherhood Collective by HumanKind, Barnes said for the first time, she and director of operations, Maria Hayden, don’t feel alone.
“We have this support undergirding us and pushing us and it’s not uncommon for our chief operating officer to be like, ‘Lauren think bigger,’ and I’ve never in my life been told that.”
Growing up in Lynchburg, Barnes said she was often told she was “too much,” “too loud,” “too enthusiastic” or “too bossy,” and sometimes those words came from other women.
“We all benefit when we empower one another and you know, I think it was like I was taking up too many slices of the pie for people and I was taking up too much space,” she said.
Once she got over the idea that her own success and achievements were stealing focus from someone else and realized her growth could inspire others, her world burst open, she said.
“What if it’s, yes I am a natural born leader who’s not bossy and yes I am loud, which means I can draw attention?’” she said.
Even as a young person, Barnes said she was always intrigued by the people she interacted with in the city and because of those relationships, she never felt “stuck” as many do in their hometown.
“I never imagined I’d be here forever and ever but I’ve chosen to be here. I actively made a choice to still be here and I’m proud of that choice,” she said.
Barnes grew up acting, singing and dancing in local theater productions and thought that's where she would end up.
“That is my first love and probably will always be but what I think first drew me to that was the ability to tell stories and also to put myself in somebody else’s shoes to understand what brings people to where they are and what causes the actions of individuals,” she said. “And I never would have imagined it would lead me to the role I have now.”
Growing up, Barnes was homeschooled so she could be as involved as possible in arts education. Because of that, she created many cross sectional relationships with friends from all schools in the area, which as an adult, she now sees as a gift.
“Because I had a more comprehensive understanding of what makes up Lynchburg as a whole as opposed to just what makes up Lynchburg at a certain high school or certain middle school and I’m really thankful for what that added to my scope,” she said.
The first time Mauresa Guelzo met Barnes in 2000, they were in a community theater show at the former Fine Arts Center.
It was Guelzo’s first show and Barnes’ 10th.
“She was just 15 years old but she was extremely mature,” Guelzo said. “You would think she was 20. She was really articulate and just on top of it. She knew every dance move we were supposed to be doing and took everything very seriously, but at the same time she was very fun to be with.”
Three years later, they became roommates and continued to perform together as well as work together at their 9 to 5 jobs.
“Everybody knows her from something. The people who only know her from [the collective] would maybe be surprised about Theater Lauren, who is fun and crazy and silly and up for anything and then there’s people who have known Theater Lauren her whole life who may not known the side of her that’s an incredible businesswoman,” she said.
Barnes, who still performs in occasional productions, describes herself as being wired to achieve, create and inspire as well as make changes and make things better.
In the future, Barnes said she wouldn’t be surprised if she ends up traveling the country speaking to others who work in the service profession about taking care of themselves while they take care of others.
Guelzo said Barnes’ stage has always been in Lynchburg but now she’s starting to think of what she can do for the state or the country, which is something she’s never allowed herself to dream of.
“I think she will discover she is capable of whatever she puts her mind to, as cliché as that sounds. I think she is letting herself dream for the first time,” she said.
