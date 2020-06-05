Saturday marks the 76th anniversary of the Allied landing in Normandy, France. Normally, veterans and visitors would flock to the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford for an annual D-Day ceremony honoring those who sacrificed so much. The coronavirus pandemic, and resulting social distancing guidelines, have resulted in the memorial remaining closed on D-Day for the first time in its 19-year history; however, the historic day will not pass without special commemoration.
In May, staff and volunteers of the D-Day Memorial worked with videographer and editor Ryan Anderson to create a special film about D-Day to stream online on June 6.
In addition to the virtual event, bells of the historic Bedford County courthouse and several local churches will ring together 20 times beginning at 12:44 p.m.: One toll for each of the 20 Bedford Boys killed on D-Day. Bedford’s bells will ring simultaneously with bells in Normandy.
“I think it’s important for the community to remember, simply because of the sacrifice that was paid by this community,” Angela Lynch, associate director of marketing for the National D-Day Memorial said. “With everything going on in the world today, I think there are some parallels that can be made about the cost of freedom and sacrifice, and really working toward the betterment of society.”
Sheldon Cash, director of public works for Bedford County, said Bedford's courthouse bells have sounded on D-Day several times in the past.
"It’s a great recognition for our Bedford Boys. It’s something that I think our staff takes a lot of pride in doing," Cash said.
John Long, director of education at the D-Day Memorial, noted that more than 3,000 men and women from Bedford served in uniform during World War II.
“It’s nice to see that, even all these years later, and especially with us losing [many of] our veterans, we are keeping those stories alive. That we’re passing them to [future] generations. That’s really why the memorial exists, so that 20, 30, 40, 76 years from now, those stories are still being told,” Lynch said.
Herbert "Bill" Sisk, of Lynchburg, who went off to war as a teenager, served as a radio operator as part of the U.S. Army's 90th Infantry Division, helping scout out scenes and radio reports back to base. He landed on Utah Beach in Normandy on D-Day, June 6, 1944.
Sisk, who turns 95 years old Tuesday, had been practicing beach landings with his fellow soldiers for several days in England prior to D-Day, so he knew they were preparing for a beach landing somewhere. He just didn't know where until D-Day arrived.
“One day, we went out and we didn’t come back, and we landed on Utah Beach,” Sisk recalled. By the time he landed around 4 or 5 p.m., he said, the beach was relatively clear, except for some prisoners of war.
While overseas, Sisk helped liberate Flossenburg concentration camp in Germany and witnessed the Merker salt mines, where Nazi treasure was found stashed. In July of 1944, he took shrapnel to his right leg and was in a hospital in England for four months before being shipped back just in time for the Battle of the Bulge, according to his daughter, Martha Hackworth.
“He did a lot and saw a lot,” Hackworth said.
After the war, Sisk returned home to Lynchburg and earned his high school diploma. He was 19 years old at the time, and was a Purple Heart and French Croix de Guerre recipient. Sisk maintains connections with friends in France.
“I’ll celebrate inside the house,” he said of this year’s D-Day anniversary.
The D-Day film will premier on the National D-Day Memorial’s Facebook page and website at 11 a.m., featuring interviews with staff, a wreath-laying ceremony and archival footage from the historic event.
