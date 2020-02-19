Sentencing for a man convicted of murder from a shooting in Diamond Hill last spring has been put off until spring.
Troy Lee Beasley, 33, was found guilty of second-degree murder, malicious wounding and two counts of using a firearm in a felony after a December jury trial. The jury recommended he spend 76 years in prison for those charges.
The shooting, which happened before 2:30 a.m. April 28 outside a house party in Diamond Hill, killed Andra Eugene Watson, 33, and left Chenae Skinner with injuries to her face and eye.
Witnesses testified Beasley prevented cars from passing down 18th Street and was cursing and yelling at many people that night.
Judge Leyburn Mosby was scheduled to hear evidence and make a final decision on his sentence Tuesday, but continued the sentencing hearing to a later date at the request of Beasley's new attorney.
Beasley hired Ronnie West about two weeks prior to the hearing, and West told the court he didn't have enough time on the case to fully prepare for the sentencing hearing.
Beasley's previous attorney, Jamie Angel, had filed a motion to overturn the jury's verdict, and West said he needed time to review that motion as well.
The next hearing in Beasley's case will be scheduled on April 6, as per West's request.
