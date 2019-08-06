Authorities Tuesday identified the motorcyclist killed in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 29 in Amherst County Sunday as Paul L. Zavilla Jr., 61, of Appomattox.
Zavilla was traveling north on a 2001 Suzuki VL 1500 motorcycle in the right lane of the U.S. 29 bypass when he attempted to merge into the left lane, rear-ending a tractor-trailer traveling ahead of him, according to a news release from the Virginia State Police.
The crash occurred near the Virginia 210 on-ramp shortly before 5 p.m. Zavilla, who was wearing a helmet, died at the scene. The tractor-trailer driver was not injured.
Police briefly withheld his name as authorities worked to locate and notify his next of kin.