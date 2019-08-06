Police lights

Authorities Tuesday identified the motorcyclist killed in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 29 in Amherst County Sunday as Paul L. Zavilla Jr., 61, of Appomattox.

Zavilla was traveling north on a 2001 Suzuki VL 1500 motorcycle in the right lane of the U.S. 29 bypass when he attempted to merge into the left lane, rear-ending a tractor-trailer traveling ahead of him, according to a news release from the Virginia State Police.

The crash occurred near the Virginia 210 on-ramp shortly before 5 p.m. Zavilla, who was wearing a helmet, died at the scene. The tractor-trailer driver was not injured.

Police briefly withheld his name as authorities worked to locate and notify his next of kin.

Get breaking news emails

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Richard Chumney covers breaking news and public safety for The News & Advance. Reach him at (434) 385-5547. 

Tags

Richard Chumney covers breaking news and public safety for The News & Advance. Reach him at (434) 385-5547.

Recommended for you

Load comments