A motorcyclist was airlifted to a local hospital Sunday after being involved in a crash in Bedford County, police said.
The wreck occurred at 3:53 p.m. near a Dollar General on U.S. 460, according to an email Monday from Virginia State Police Sgt. Rick Garletts.
The driver, who was operating a three-wheeled motorcycle, was the only person involved in the crash. Further details about the wreck were not immediately available.
The motorcyclist's condition is unknown, Garletts wrote.
That stretch of U.S. 460 was closed for nearly an hour until the helicopter cleared the scene. The crash remains under investigation.
