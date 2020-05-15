RICHMOND — After two months of being largely shut down amid the coronavirus, most of Virginia is beginning the first phase of a gradual reopening plan put in place by Gov. Ralph Northam.
Nonessential businesses across the state reopened Friday under modified restrictions set in place by the governor. Retail stores are reopening with limited capacity, but indoor gyms remain closed, beaches still were off limits to sunbathers and restaurants were prohibited from indoor dine-in service.
And there’s a large asterisk accompanying Virginia’s reopening, as northern Virginia, Richmond and Accomack County all were granted two-week delays after local elected leaders expressed concern it was too early to open. Altogether, those areas account for about a third of the state’s total population.
In Lynchburg, Virginia Sen. Mark Warner took part in a round table discussion hosted by the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance and spoke about the region’s plan for recovery.
“Obviously this is an incredible time we’re going through,” he said during the webinar held via Zoom. “I don’t think any of us would have predicted in mid-March that we’d still be here in the middle of May in this circumstance.”
He noted more than 36 million, or about 20% of Americans, have filed for unemployment since the crisis began, and he anticipates that number will grow to 25%.
“That is Great Depression kind of numbers and, unfortunately, this is going to take us some time to work our way out of,” Warner said.
The former Virginia governor who has served in the Senate since 2008 said he is glad Northam is moving forward with a reopening plan.
Warner said he backs a national testing plan, calling testing “the most important thing we can do to get our workers, our community feeling safe going back out.”
In places that were open Friday, some people expressed cautious optimism at regaining some type of normalcy.
The number of picnic tables on the patio of Redwood Smoke Shack, a popular BBQ and beer spot in Norfolk, were whittled down from nine to four. Another four tables were spaced out in a nearby parking lot.
Employees wore masks as they served up brisket and pulled pork. As patio tables filled for the first time in two months on a sunny, 80-degree day, owner Bob Roberts said: “It makes me happy. But also, is it the right thing to do?”
“We just don’t know what the repercussions will be statewide,” Roberts continued. “Will everyone follow the rules and regulations? We’re writing the manual here. We’re doing the best we can to see what works.”
Redwood customer Scott Malone, 46, who works for a commercial dive and maritime construction company, said Virginia — and places like Redwood — were opening with the right balance of precaution and proactive measures.
But he said he and his family will be selective on where they go.
“We might try another restaurant, but if they’re not at this level [of precaution], we won’t go,” he said on the patio, his mask around his neck. “It’s not worth the risk.”
Stacey Zebrowski, a Zumba instructor at a YMCA in Henrico County, led morning classes on a soccer field. She wore a mask, and class participants kept far apart from each other. While far different from her normal classes, Zebrowski said it felt “fantastic” to be back teaching again.
“People were sincerely happy to be back,” said said. “You could just see the joy in their eyes.”
Meanwhile, people in parts of the state that remained closed expressed frustration.
“You can tell from some of the government leaders’ comments that there’s not an appreciation or respect for businesses,” said Tom Houck, who runs the nonprofit Top of the Podium wrestling center in Sterling, a youth training center in northern Virginia.
Next month begins the summer camp season, which is critically important to maintaining the facility’s revenue stream, Houck said.
He has instituted a 30-point plan to improve safety at the camps, from enhanced disinfection to modifying the content of camps to reduce heavy exertion. He thinks families should be trusted to make an informed decision about whether they want to participate.
Northam said he’s basing his decision to reopen on positive trends in key metrics related to the virus’s spread, like hospital readiness and testing capacity. He’s stressed repeatedly the process will be slow.
Beauty parlors and barber shops will be by appointment and will be able to operate only if both employees and customers wear masks. Entertainment venues, like theme parks and bowling alleys, will stay closed.
Northam has been criticized by black lawmakers for reopening too soon and by Republicans who said he has not moved as quickly as some other states.
At a news conference Friday, Northam asked for unity and urged people to continue social distancing and to stay home when possible.
“The last thing that we need ... is to have to go back to where we’ve been,” Northam said. “So let’s work together and let’s not let that happen.”
In Lynchburg, Warner noted as businesses slowly resume activities, things will be different for the foreseeable future.
“A restaurant that may have had 100 workers in February may reopen and the new norm is maybe they can only get by with 60 workers,” he said. “We need to think about how to get our workforce retrained and reskilled for jobs that have disappeared.”
Staff writer Rachael Smith contributed.
