The dedication and unveiling of a historic marker honoring Morris S. Alexander at Oakwood Country Club, 3409 Rivermont Ave., has been moved to 1 p.m. Dec. 7.
Alexander was the first caddymaster and a longtime golf professional at Oakwood Country Club, which opened in 1914.
Following the dedication, Central Michigan University assistant professor of history Lane Demas, author of "Integrating the Gridiron: Black Civil Rights and American College Football," will speak in the ballroom of the Oakwood Country Club.
The author of "Game of Privilege: An African American History of Golf," Demas teaches African American and sports history. The public is invited.
