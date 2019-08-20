Between 150 and 200 students on Tuesday were removed from Staunton River High School and Staunton River Middle School by their parents after a post on social media Monday night warned about a possible threat at the high school.
In a statement issued a statement to parents Tuesday morning, SRHS Principal Josh Cornett said a parent posted on Facebook Monday night that a student had made death threats against other students.
“We have been closely working with the Bedford County Sheriff's Office since learning of this threat to investigate all concerns,” Cornett said in the statement. “I want to ensure you we are confident that our campus is safe and will continue to put student safety as our top priority.”
Bedford County Public Schools Spokesman Ryan Edwards said about 50 students at the schools were absent at the beginning of the school day on Tuesday and that the number of absent students was between 150 and 200 by 10:30 a.m. as parents came to the schools to remove their children.
“Whereas we completely understand our parent's concerns, we are abundantly confident that Staunton River High School is a safe learning environment today,” Edwards said in an email. “We continue to have an increased law enforcement presence at the school to ensure it stays this way.”
In a news release, the Bedford County Sheriff's Office said authorities have identified the person they believe is responsible for the threat and are interviewing that person.