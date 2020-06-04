The Lynchburg Police Department announced arrests of two more people in relation to protests that have turned violent over the past few days.
Deputies with the Campbell County Sheriff's Office took a 14-year-old boy into custody Wednesday on charges of possessing a firearm as a felon, discharging a firearm in a public place and reckless handling of a firearm. His charges are in connection with the shootings near Miller Park on Monday night, LPD said in a news release.
Officers with LPD and U.S. Marshals arrested 29-year-old William Shanks, of Lynchburg, on Wednesday as well, the release states. His charges of threatening to bomb or damage a building, conspiring to incite a riot, injury to property or person in a riot, failing to disperse in a riot, rioting in connection with unlawful activity and two counts of destruction of property, relate to violence that broke out downtown Sunday night.
LPD also announced a new charge of felony incitement of a riot for 33-year-old Brian Lamont Davis, of Campbell County. He was first arrested and charged after Sunday night's violence and jail records indicated he made bond soon after. He was re-arrested Tuesday, LPD stated.
That brings the total number of men arrested over the past few days to eight.
Thursday afternoon, Lynchburg City Manager Bonnie Svrcek announced curfew would be in place from 9 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday. She will make a determination for Friday night and the weekend sometime Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.