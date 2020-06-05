A Bedford County recreation center that has served the community for four decades is a total loss following a fire early Friday morning.
Multiple units responded to the scene of a fire at the Montvale Rec Club on Pike Road at about 2:20 a.m., according to social media posts from Bedford agencies, and found the building “heavily involved.” The fire was brought under control after 5 a.m., the Bedford Fire Department added in its post.
Montvale Rec Club President Ann Switzer, who arrived on scene at about 3 a.m., said all agencies that had responded left the scene by about 8:30 a.m.
No one was hurt in the fire, according to Switzer. The Bedford County fire marshal is working to determine the cause, she added.
Switzer said she was “heartbroken” at the sight of the nearly 7,000-square-foot building — whose roof already had caved in by the time she arrived — in flames. She said there is no salvaging the building following the damage caused by the fire, adding the two fields used for baseball and softball games and practices were not damaged.
Switzer and the club still are determining next steps.
In the aftermath Friday, Switzer said she has walked around the property to survey damage and visited with members of the community who have stopped by to do the same.
“It’s like losing part of their family,” Switzer said of the reaction she’s heard.
The rec center building was erected 40 years ago on donated land. Before the facility was built, the Montvale Rec Club, a community-run organization, held events that funded the center’s creation.
The building in the last four decades has served as an event center and has played host gatherings that include dances, community sleepovers and bingo nights. It also serves as a hub for community events around the holidays, such as visits with Santa and the Easter bunny.
“It’s part of the community,” Switzer said. “It is Montvale.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.