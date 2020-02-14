A Monroe man was sentenced to 8 years in prison Thursday in connection with an incident involving a shooting at a lumber yard in Amherst County.
Jeremy Keith Elliott, 44, entered Alford pleas in Amherst Circuit Court to charges of attempted malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, according to online court and jail records.
Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Amber Drumheller said on June 21, 2019 the victim, an employee of the lumber yard on Bailey Sawmill Road, arrived at work and while sitting in his truck was approached by Elliott.
Elliott, who also worked at the lumber yard at the time, asked the victim "where is my weed" and pulled out a revolver when the man told the defendant he didn't know what he was talking about, Drumheller said. During the exchange Elliott threatened to shoot the victim and began attacking him, at which point the gun went off, Drumheller said.
The victim was physically attacked but didn't suffer a gunshot wound and no one was injured, according to Drumheller. Another employee of the mill corroborated the victim's account, she said.
An Alford plea means a defendant does not admit guilt but acknowledges the commonwealth has enough evidence for a conviction. Amherst Circuit Court Judge Michael Garrett sentenced Elliott to a mandatory minimum of five years on the possession of a firearm as a felon charge, three years for using a firearm in commission of a felony and suspended 10 years of the attempted malicious wounding charge.
Another charge of possession of a firearm and one misdemeanor count each of assault, destruction of property, brandishing a firearm and reckless handling of a firearm filed against Elliott were dropped. He has been in custody since his arrest several days after the incident.
