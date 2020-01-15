A Monroe man was sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty Wednesday to one count each of conspiring to distribute more than 10 grams of methamphetamine and child abuse.
William Andrew Martin, 30, entered the pleas in Amherst Circuit Court before Judge Michael Garrett. Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Spencer Drake said Martin was arrested following a July 2019 welfare check at his residence when a responding Amherst sheriff's deputy observed narcotics in the home.
A bag found in the residence contained more than 13 grams of meth, Drake said. If the case had gone to trial, Drake said, a woman at the residence, Alysha Nichole Goode, would have testified.
Drake said Goode told officers at the time the meth belonged to her but she would have testified she made the statement to protect Martin. Bags found in the home are common in the distribution of meth and testimony would have been presented if a trial was held that Martin gave meth to a juvenile, Drake said.
Goode faces charges of manufacturing a controlled substance, destroying evidence, distributing more than 10 grams of meth and child abuse. She appeared in Amherst Circuit Court Wednesday following Martin's hearing and agreed to continue her trial to a later date. A trial is expected to be scheduled in February.
Garrett sentenced Martin to 70 years on the combined charges and suspended all but eight years. Martin received an active sentence of seven years, five of which was a mandatory minimum, on the conspiracy to distribute meth in addition to another year on the child abuse charge.
As a condition of the suspended sentence Martin agrees to searches without a warrant for five years upon his release. Two other charges against Martin, possession of a controlled substance and distributing more than 10 grams of meth, were dropped in accordance with a plea agreement.
