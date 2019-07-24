AMHERST - A Monroe man pleaded guilty to a string of thefts in Amherst County Wednesday and was given a 50-year suspended sentence.
Charles Wesley Branham, 27, was arrested in early February along with his wife, Lauren Branham, following a police chase in Lynchburg. Charles Branham was found guilty in Amherst Circuit Court Wednesday on four felony counts of grand larceny, one count of stealing a credit card and one felony count of possessing heroin.
At a July 9 hearing in Amherst General District Court, Charles Branham was found guilty on more than 90 misdemeanor counts of petit larceny and was sentenced to 20 months in jail with another 20 months of jail time suspended, said Michael Lovell, his attorney.
At Wednesday's hearing in Amherst Circuit Court, Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Clint Carwile said on Jan. 21 an Amherst County Sheriff's deputy spoke to a representative of the skeet shooting range at the Izaak Walton Park in Madison Heights who reported various electronic items valued at a total of $540 were stolen. Carwile said on Feb. 1 a county sheriff's deputy responded to AmeriGas Propane in Madison Heights for a report of stolen items valued at $12,586.
On Jan. 27 a county sheriff's deputy responded to a report of a stolen toolbox from a county-based construction company with items valued at $3,105, Carwile said. On Jan. 12 a deputy spoke with a representative of a local church who reported items valued at more than $1,200 had been stolen, according to prosecutors' evidence.
On Jan. 28 investigators executed a search warrant on the Branham home on Cedar Gate Road in Monroe, Carwile said. Investigators recovered items from each of the four reported thefts, Carwile said, and they also found a substance under Charles Branham's mattress he admitted in court Wednesday was heroin.
The couple was interviewed while in police custody and admitted to the thefts, Carwile said.
"Drug use was the driving factor in the thefts," Carwile said.
He said the plea agreement largely was due to Charles Branham cooperating with investigators on the thefts, which saved a lot of time and resources.
Lovell said the items stolen from the construction company and church were returned.
Judge Michael Garrett said the conditions of suspending 50 years of jail time on the six charges is Branham be on good behavior for 20 years upon release, two years of which is active supervised probation; not use drugs, waives rights to searches and seizures without a warrant for five years and pay $13,131 in restitution combined between AmericaGas Propane and Izaak Walton Park along with his wife.
In Lynchburg, Charles Branham is awaiting trial on four counts of grand larceny of a vehicle; one count each of grand larceny, attempted grand larceny, felony eluding and assault on a law enforcement officer; three counts of attempted grand larceny of a vehicle, six counts of destruction of property, two counts of tampering with a vehicle and two counts of petit larceny, according to court records.
The Amherst County Sheriff's Office has said the couple also was charged with nearly 200 combined counts in mail thefts in Amherst County.
Lauren Branham faces an Aug. 13 trial in Amherst Circuit Court on dozens of misdemeanor counts of petit larceny and a felony count of stealing a credit card number, court records show. She also is set for a Sept. 16 trial in the same court on three counts of grand larceny and one count each of possessing a controlled substance and possessing a weapon and ammunition as a nonviolent felon.