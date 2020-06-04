A fatal crash in Amherst County on Wednesday left one dead and another person injured, according to a release from Virginia State Police.
At approximately 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Virginia State Trooper L.D. Tucker responded to a crash in the 3900 block of South Amherst Highway in Madison Heights. A 2010 Toyota Corolla was traveling north when it crossed the center line and struck a 2017 Dodge Ram pickup truck head-on.
The driver of the Corolla, Franklin C. Hall, Jr., 45, of Monroe, died at the scene. At the time of the crash, it was unclear if he was wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the Dodge, Raymond K. Deal, Jr., 63, of Madison Heights, was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.
