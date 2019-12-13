A Monroe man facing just more than century in prison in connection with the September 2017 shooting of an Amherst County Sheriff's deputy was convicted Friday of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
An Amherst County jury in September found Trevor Dawson Ewers, 24, guilty of two counts of attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer, aggravated malicious wounding on an officer and two counts of using a firearm in commission of a felony. He was arrested after a routine traffic stop turned into chaos the night of Sept. 22, 2017 when Ewers exited a vehicle and suddenly turned a gun on officers, Amherst Commonwealth’s Attorney Lyle Carver said during the jury trial.
Ewers was a backseat passenger in a vehicle stopped at the Monroe Post Office on U.S. 29 Business when officer Jason Meador had him get out in an attempt to search him for weapons. Carver said Ewers didn’t show his hands, reached into his pocket to get a gun and pointed it at Amherst Sheriff’s deputy Erin Karajankovich.
Meador and Ewers went to the ground as three shots were fired from the defendant’s .25-caliber weapon and Karajankovich shot Ewers once in the shoulder, according to prosecutors. A bullet entered Meador’s head over his ear and exited the back of the head and did not penetrate the skull, Carver said.
Matthew Pack, Ewers’ attorney, said at trial the shooting was unintentional and argued Ewers tried to hand the gun over to Karajankovich, who was conducting the traffic stop. The officers overreacted and the charges were "inflated," he argued. Carver said Ewers had a clear motive to attempt to shoot his way to freedom out of fear of returning to jail.
At a hearing Friday in Amherst Circuit Court before Judge F. Patrick Yeatts, Ewers pleaded not guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Yeatts found him guilty of the charge, which was pulled from the other charges at trial, and set a sentencing hearing on all combined charges on Dec. 19.
The jury recommended Ewers serve 103 years in prison.
Ewers testified at trial he had no memory of the shooting and had no intention of killing or hurting anyone. He testified he was carrying a gun that day because he didn’t want his parents to find it while he was away and tried to hand the gun over during the stop while the next thing he remembered was being shot and waking up in the hospital.
Pack said at trial Ewers was intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .25, three times the legal limit to drive a vehicle, when the "horrible, horrible" incident occurred. Ewers admitted at trial to having a burglary adjudication from when he was a minor.
Prosecutors dropped another felony charge of possession of ammunition by a convicted felon during Friday's hearing. Carver said the possession of firearm by a convicted felon carries a mandatory minimum of five years behind bars and Ewers now faces 108 years in prison.
