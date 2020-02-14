A Moneta woman has been indicted on charges of DUI manslaughter and child neglect dating back to an August 2019 incident that killed an 83-year-old man.
Brandi Michelle Credille, 35, was arrested Tuesday after being indicted Feb. 7 in Bedford Circuit Court. She’s charged with aggravated involuntary manslaughter, driving while intoxicated and two counts of felony child neglect.
Credille was driving a Dodge Caravan north on Moneta Road near Virginia 903 the morning of Aug. 8 when she crossed the center line and struck William L. Keeney’s truck head on, according to Virginia State Police. Keeney, who was wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene.
Credille was seriously injured and taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, VSP said in a news release. A 2-year-old passenger and 8-year-old passenger also were transported to the hospital.
Reached Friday, Bedford Commonwealth’s Attorney Wes Nance said there are no criminal charges derived from injuries to the children.
He said preparation for an unrelated capital murder case tried in December was a factor in when charges were brought against Credille. Toxicology results and blood test results generally take some time to come back to law enforcement, he added.
Credille is being held in the Bedford Adult Detention Center and is scheduled for a bond hearing next week.
