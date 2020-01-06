Weather Alert

...ACCUMULATING SNOW LIKELY ON TUESDAY... .A VIGOROUS UPPER-LEVEL DISTURBANCE WILL MOVE ACROSS THE REGION TUESDAY, MOVING EAST OF THE FORECAST AREA BY TUESDAY EVENING. THIS DISTURBANCE WILL COMBINE WITH AMPLE MOISTURE AND BELOW FREEZING TEMPERATURES TUESDAY MORNING TO BRING A QUICK ROUND OF SNOW TO THE AREA BEGINNING IN THE WEST JUST BEFORE DAYBREAK SPREADING INTO THE EASTERN AREAS BY MID TO LATE MORNING, THEN TAPERING OFF FROM THE WEST DURING THE AFTERNOON. SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES WILL BE POSSIBLE GENERALLY ALONG AND NORTHWEST OF A LINE FROM BOONE, TO HILLSVILLE, TO ROANOKE, TO LYNCHBURG. SOUTH OF THIS LINE, MIXED WINTER PRECIPITATION OF SLEET AND SNOW IS EXPECTED WITH TOTAL ACCUMULATIONS OF WINTER PRECIPITATION EXPECTED TO BE LESS THAN 1 INCH BEFORE THE PRECIPITATION MIXES WITH AND CHANGES TO RAIN DURING THE LATE MORNING AND EARLY AFTERNOON. ISOLATED 4 INCH SNOW TOTALS WILL BE POSSIBLE NEAR THE NORTH CAROLINA/TENNESSEE/VIRGINIA BORDER FROM BOONE TO WHITETOP, AS WELL AS IN WEST VIRGINIA FROM FLAT TOP TO RAINELLE AND QUINWOOD. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 4 PM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...MOSTLY SNOW, BUT SOME SLEET EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW AND SLEET ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, SOUTH CENTRAL, SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA AND SOUTHEAST WEST VIRGINIA. * WHEN...FROM 7 AM TO 4 PM EST TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING AND AFTERNOON COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. UNTREATED ROADS AND WALKWAYS WILL BECOME SNOW AND SLEET COVERED AND THUS HAZARDOUS. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&