On Thursday, 216 bricks honoring local veterans were laid in a 9-foot-by-7-foot area of Church Street in front of Monument Terrace. Steve Bozeman — a Vietnam veteran and vice president of the Lynchburg Area Veterans Council — said he cannot wait for veterans attending Friday's “Support Our Troops Rally” to see the finished project.
"I've been looking forward to getting this done," Bozeman said. "I'm honored to be a part of this project and I'm glad I could help see it through to completion."
Bozeman said the first 84 bricks in the section laid Thursday were reserved for veterans who helped start the weekly rally and have died since the first event on Nov. 30, 2001. Bozeman said orders for the remaining 132 bricks were sold within two weeks in September. Bozeman then started taking orders for another 216 bricks.
On Thursday, Bozeman only needed to two sell two more bricks to complete the second section.
"I've had a few calls today about that," Bozeman said Thursday. "I'll probably order another 216 next week and we should have them laid sometime in January. Then I'll start taking orders for a third section."
Bozeman said the Lynchburg Area Veterans Council plans to continue adding sections along Church Street as long as they continue receiving brick orders.
"Eventually we will make it to the end of the street," Bozeman said. "Today, however, I'm just glad to be getting the first one done. It's a good start."
