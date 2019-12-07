Misguided science of eugenics had roots at Central Virginia Training Center

The doctors and nurses of the institution now known as the Central Virginia Training Center had a philanthropic goal: to care for those who had no place else to go. But as more patients were admitted in the 1920s to the Virginia State Colony for Epileptics and the Feebleminded, the institution found itself at the center of the now-discredited eugenics movement, defined as the science of improving the human race by controlling who can have children.
“It was born in the middle of this toxic stew we describe as eugenics,” said Paul Lombardo, professor at Georgia State University College of Law. Lombardo extensively researched eugenics as a student at the University of Virginia and later wrote the book "Three Generations, No Imbeciles," based on a case that stemmed from the colony.
“It was focused on two things: segregating people and putting them in institutions so they couldn’t leave. Many of them were sterilized so they couldn’t have children.”
What took place at the state-run facility in Madison Heights in its early years led to a landmark 1927 U.S. Supreme Court decision that paved the way for 33 states to adopt laws permitting involuntary sterilizations. Over the course of 50 years, 3,800 people were sterilized at the Lynchburg-area institution and almost 80,000 people nationwide.
The sterilizations took place with the premise certain traits were inheritable. Prevent those people — the mentally challenged, the alcoholics, the morally delinquent and those who ran counter to the law — from having children and the state becomes smarter and more productive, thus reducing Virginia’s welfare burden.
“You have people at the same time who have really lofty motives, who wanted to do the right thing,” Lombardo said. “Sometimes, the same people think the best thing for the world and for society is if these people didn’t reproduce."
Early history
In 1912, one year after the colony began accepting patients, superintendent Dr. Albert Priddy lobbied the General Assembly for an expansion to serve the “feebleminded” women of childbearing age, according to research at the Claude Moore Health Sciences Library at the University of Virginia.
In Priddy’s annual reports, he wrote of his determination to stop “dissemination of defective protoplasm” and noted “no psychic trauma is inflicted by eugenic sterilization,” according to the research.
Virginia didn’t have a law authorizing involuntary sterilizations at the time. Indiana was the first to pass such a law in 1907 and, seven years later, 12 states had laws on the books, Lombardo said.

“In the pseudo-science of the eugenics movement, Albert Priddy found a home for his own sense of moralism and a justification that it was his right and his duty to determine who should and should not be allowed to reproduce,” according to research at the Claude Moore Health Sciences Library. “Included in his list were ‘anti-social morons,’ prostitutes, and ‘non-producing and shiftless persons, living on public and private charity.’”
Even without authorizing legislation on Virginia’s books, Priddy had performed hundreds of sterilizations, according to the University of Virginia research. That got him sued in 1917. He ultimately won the protracted legal battle but realized the procedures rested on shaky legal ground.
To firm up his legal standing, Priddy needed Virginia to pass a law expressly authorizing involuntary sterilizations.
Using language in eugenicist Harry Laughlin’s Model Sterilization Act, designed to provide a template to states wishing to pass sterilization laws, Priddy and state Senator Aubrey Strode, who represented Amherst County, drafted Virginia’s legislation authorizing involuntary sterilization of the feebleminded, which was approved by the General Assembly in 1924.
Priddy had his law. Now he needed a test case.
A pregnant teen
Carrie Elizabeth Buck, an 18-year-old unwed mother, became the linchpin used to prove Priddy’s case.
Carrie Buck was born to Emma Harlow Buck and Frank W. Buck on July 2, 1906, in Charlottesville. Emma Buck, who was admitted to the colony before her daughter, was deemed by authorities to be a "low-grade moron" and promiscuous for having Carrie out of wedlock, according to transcripts from the Amherst County Circuit Court hearing in the case.
That wasn’t true — Lombardo said the marriage license and other documents show Carrie’s parents were married 10 years before her birth but had separated when she was young.
Unable to support her daughter, Emma Buck placed 4-year-old Carrie in the care of John and Alice Dobbs.
Carrie Buck’s school records show she progressed each year. Her sixth-grade teacher characterized her work and behavior as “very good,” but she was pulled from school to work for the Dobbs family before she finished the grade — common practice then for poor children in rural Virginia.
She attended church and sang in two choirs, Lombardo said.
Everything changed in the summer of 1923 when Carrie Buck became pregnant while her foster parents were away, Lombardo said.
“See, he promised to marry me and he didn’t do it,” Carrie Buck told NPR’s "Horizons" in a broadcast on July 16, 1980.
The Dobbs set out to have Carrie committed to the colony as “feebleminded.” The commitment papers claimed she suffered hallucinations and outbreaks of temper and her symptoms grew worse until they no longer could care for her.
State officials never questioned it. Carrie Buck fit the stereotype — poor, uneducated and pregnant.
A hearing in Amherst County court on Jan. 23, 1924 deemed Carrie Buck feebleminded. Her daughter, Vivian Alice Elaine Buck, was born two months later and, on June 4, 1924, Carrie joined her mother at the colony.
Vivian became a ward of the Dobbs'. School records show she was an honor roll student until her death at age 8 of enterocolitis.
Priddy assessed Carrie and Emma Buck, deciding they shared the hereditary traits of feeblemindedness and sexual promiscuity. To ensure his case, he needed to demonstrate baby Vivian likely would share the "feebleminded" traits of her mother and grandmother.
The Case
Proving in Amherst Circuit Court that three generations of Buck women were “imbeciles” wasn’t enough — he wanted to take the case all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.
It ultimately became known as Buck v. Bell after Priddy died in 1925 and John H. Bell replaced him as the colony’s superintendent.
Strode, the state senator, served as the lawyer representing Priddy, Bell and the colony.
Irving Whitehead was appointed as Carrie Buck’s attorney; he also served on the colony’s board and personally signed off on Priddy’s sterilization requests.
“Buck v. Bell tried to prove that Carrie Buck; Emma, Carrie Buck’s mother; and her daughter Vivian were all feebleminded, showing its hereditary, and that under the state police power, we have the ability to sterilize them for the betterment of society. Now you have a society of smart people who participate in society — that’s how the state saw it,” said attorney Mark Bold of the Lynchburg firm Relevant Law. Bold, who grew interested in the case as a law student, created a nonprofit to help living eugenics victims receive compensation from Virginia in 2015.
Trial transcripts show Carrie Buck had no voice in a process that ultimately deprived her and tens of thousands of Americans of the ability to have children.
“The said Carrie Buck is feeble-minded and by the laws of heredity is the probable potential parent of socially inadequate offspring, likewise afflicted, that she may be sexually sterilized without detriment to her general health and that her welfare and that of society will be promoted by her sterilization,” the transcript of the Amherst Circuit Court hearing read.
In other words, sterilization, the court petition states, was in the best interest of Carrie Buck and society as a whole.
Priddy testified in Amherst County court that Carrie Buck could leave the colony and support herself after sterilization, and the Commonwealth wouldn’t have to take on the burden of supporting her feebleminded offspring. Otherwise, she would have to remain an inmate of the colony for the duration of her child-bearing years.
Her mother, Emma Harlow Buck, then 52, was described in court documents as having a record of “immorality, prostitution, and untruthfulness; has never been self-sustaining; was maritally unworthy; having been divorced from her husband on account of infidelity.”
Harry McLaughlin, assistant director of the eugenics record office of the Carnegie Institution, a group whose mission was to seek out cases of "feeblemindedness" that ran through generations, gave a written analysis printed in the court record, describing the Bucks as belonging “to the shiftless, ignorant, and worthless class of anti-social whites of the South.”
Red Cross Nurse Caroline Wilhelm told the court baby Vivian likely shared her mother’s feebleminded traits, describing her as “not quite normal.”
“I think a girl of [Carrie’s] mentality is more or less at the mercy of other people and this girl, particularly, from her past record. Her mother had three illegitimate children, and I should say that Carrie would be very likely to have illegitimate children,” Wilhelm testified, according to the 113-page trial transcripts.
Dr. J.S. DeJarnette, superintendent of Western State Hospital in Staunton, testified in the Amherst court the “standard of general intelligence” in the commonwealth would be raised if people like Carrie Buck were not allowed to reproduce.
“See that girl: She was a good worker and never brought into conflict with the law until she was pregnant. If she had remained sterile, in all probability, she would have been there at home working, with Mrs. Dobbs, who seems to be very fond of her.”
Whitehead called no witnesses to dispute testimony. In fact, Lombardo said, even after he lost, Whitehead declared the case was in great shape and the result was turning out better than expected.
“The case was so patently weak from a factual point of view,” Lombardo said. “... If it is supposed to be a demonstration of people who are of limited capacity, or morally suspect, you should have some evidence to that effect.”
The Virginia Court of Appeals upheld the lower court’s decision on Nov. 12, 1925, and on May 2, 1927, the United States Supreme Court upheld Virginia’s law in an 8-to-1 vote.
Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes, Jr. wrote the majority opinion, comparing Virginia’s sterilization law to that of a Massachusetts law requiring schoolchildren to be vaccinated against smallpox.
“...It is better for all the world, if instead of waiting to execute degenerate offspring for crime, or to let them starve for their imbecility, society can prevent those who are manifestly unfit from continuing their kind,” he wrote. “The principle that sustains compulsory vaccination is broad enough to cover cutting the Fallopian tubes. ...Three generations of imbeciles are enough.”
No more children
Carrie Buck became the first person in Virginia sterilized under the law on Oct. 19, 1927. Notes from procedure indicated it took about an hour.
Less than a month later, on Nov. 12, 1927, she was released from the colony. She moved to Bland County and married widowed carpenter William Eagle in 1932. The following year, she wrote Bell asking about her mother, who remained an inmate at the colony.
“Dr. Bell I would just love to take mother out for this winter and if nothing happens so I can’t and if you will let her come, I will make preparations for her to come and will meet her. I do not have but two rooms but still she is welcome to come and stay with me. … I will see that my mother is well taken care of and plenty to eat if you will let her come. I am real anxious for her to come," letters Lombardo obtained during his research show.
There is no documentation that Emma Buck ever got to visit.
Emma Buck died in the spring of 1944 at the colony. Her daughter learned of her death only after traveling to Madison Heights for a visit. By then, Emma Buck already had been buried in an unmarked grave at the colony’s cemetery.
“When Carrie and her half-brother Roy heard the news, the doctor in charge said, ‘they were a bit upset. However, they were most considerate and accepted the explanation,’” Lombardo wrote.
Widowed in 1941, Carrie Buck Eagle remarried in 1965 to Charles Detamore.
Lombardo interviewed her just a few weeks before her death.
“She didn’t have any particular detailed reflections on the event,” he said. “She did say she felt like she had been done wrong.”
Carrie Buck Eagle Detamore died Jan. 28, 1983 at age 77 in a nursing home in Waynesboro. She is buried next to her daughter in Oakwood Cemetery in Charlottesville.
The Aftermath
Those three traumatic years in Carrie Buck’s otherwise modest life had a ripple effect.
Of the about 8,300 Virginians sterilized, almost 3,800 of those procedures took place at what now is known as Central Virginia Training Center.
Officially, the practice ended there in 1956, though it is believed to have continued until 1972.
“The constitutionality of that ruling has never been challenged nor has the ruling ever been overturned,” according to research at the Claude Moore Health Sciences Library at the University of Virginia. “Virginia repealed the 1924 sterilization law in 1974, while compulsory sterilization of those with ‘hereditary forms of mental illness that are recurrent’ was a part of the Virginia Code until 1979.”
The influence of Buck v. Bell didn’t end at the U.S. border. Nazi Germany instituted its own sterilization program in 1933, adopting language from Laughlin’s model eugenics law — the same document that served as the basis of Virginia’s law nine years earlier.
By 1937, Germany had sterilized nearly 225,000 individuals — 10 times the number sterilized in the United States over a 30-year period. The Holocaust took the concept of eugenics to its ultimate conclusion, Bold said.
“You start thinking they are defective, worthless, unfit, no intrinsic worth. Germany just took it a step further but, ultimately, the outcome is the same — you are destroying, in the case of America, their posterity, wiping out people like them,” he said.
Pressure on Virginia’s General Assembly to acknowledge and apologize for the state’s sterilization law began in the late 1990s after historians and reporters drew links between Virginia’s law and Nazi Germany’s eugenics policy.
In 2001, the General Assembly issued a joint resolution expressing “profound regret” for the “incalculable human damage done in the name of eugenics.”
The following January, another resolution honored the memory of Carrie Buck, 75 years after her sterilization, and a historical marker was placed in her memory on Preston Avenue in Charlottesville near her childhood home. Resolution No. 299 states “legal and historical scholarship analyzing the Buck decision has condemned it as an embodiment of bigotry against the disabled and an example of using faulty science in support of public policy.”
Bold learned about Central Virginia’s role in eugenics in 2010 as a law student at Liberty University. Soon he took steps to locate victims of the misguided policy.
His research drew him to Elaine Riddick, sterilized at 14 under North Carolina’s eugenics statute, enacted two years after the U.S. Supreme Court decision. Bold reached out to Riddick and eventually brought her to Central Virginia Training Center.
“It was like ground zero to her,” Bold said. “If not for Buck v. Bell, she would not have been sterilized under North Carolina’s law.”

Riddick called for North Carolina to provide compensation to victims and Bold joined the fight. In 2013, North Carolina became the first state to award compensation, in the amount of $50,000 per person, to eugenics victims. Bold set up a nonprofit and began working with Del. Patrick Hope (D-Arlington) to establish similar legislation in Virginia.
After two years, Virginia agreed to provide victims $25,000 per person. The payout required victims to submit their own records, which proved a challenge for many since those records had been moved and medical privacy laws prohibited Bold and others from obtaining them. Less than 40 people have received compensation to date, he said.
One of them was Lewis Reynolds, of Lynchburg, a 30-year veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps who fought in Korea and Vietnam. He was sterilized in 1941.
Reynolds, who died last year, was considered epileptic due to seizures following a brain injury. He was sterilized at age 13.
Bold befriended Reynolds as he worked to get victims compensation. He recalled one day noticing Reynolds walking down Memorial Avenue. He stopped to ask him where he was headed. Reynolds’ car battery had died and he was walking to the store to buy a new one. Bold drove Reynolds to the store, purchased the battery and helped him install it.
“That’s the ongoing harm,” Bold said. “He never had a child that he could say, ‘Can you help me out?’ That’s the ongoing harm.”
Reynolds spoke to The News & Advance in 2012 about how he always wanted children and his inability to have them was part of what cost him his first marriage.
“Sometimes I cry when I see a lady pregnant or something like that. I always wanted children and never could have them,” he said. “Sometimes I get off by myself and cry.”
Today, traces of the thousands of sterilizations performed at the Central Virginia Training Center are hard to find.
The historical marker sitting at the entrance of the training center says nothing about the thousands of sterilization procedures performed there or the role the institution's founders played in the proliferation of the now-discredited eugenics movement.
The building where the procedures were done still stands, decaying and condemned, bearing little reminder of this dark chapter in history.
