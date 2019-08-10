Westminster Canterbury — Lynchburg has opened its $40 million Drinkard building this summer and more than 80 residents now have a new place to call home.
The building replaces the old Drinkard Health Building on the VES Road campus, and also allows the nonprofit retirement community to fully practice its “Person Directed Living” culture change initiative, which now is in its fourth year at Westminster Canterbury – Lynchburg.
CEO Sean Huyett said the initiative strives to enrich, empower and engage the lives of residents, their families and staff members with a philosophy rooted in the belief individuals have choice and control in their daily schedules.
In the new Drinkard building, residents live according to their own schedules and can wake up and eat meals whenever they choose, putting autonomy back in their hands.
Planning for the new 100,000-square-foot building began two or three years ago, Huyett said. The former building, which had about 32 residents on each floor, was designed much like a hospital with semi-private rooms, shared bathrooms and big nursing stations in the middle of each hallway.
“We knew that times were changing for the people in this environment,” he said. “So we put plans together for this new building, which is completely different.”
Ann Campfield, 92, said she enjoys sitting by the windows in the new building and reading the newspaper.
“It’s so cheerful to enjoy my paper and the outdoor views at the same time,” she said. “The dining room is bright and cheerful. It gives me plenty of space to enjoy my meals with friends that also live here.”
Construction for the project began in August 2017 and was complete in early July. Residents moved in July 16.
“Everybody’s been very excited, even people on the waiting list and people who visit,” Huyett said. “There have been inconveniences of parking and construction, trucks and things coming through the campus and mud, but for the most part, everyone’s been very excited.”
In health care, residents pay varying rates depending on their contracts, Huyett said. Residents admitted from the community as opposed to those already living within the facility are paying $278 per day. Rates have gone up an average of nearly 3% per year, he added.
Residents who moved into the new building do not pay an increased monthly bill for the upgrades; the average stay for each resident is between one and three years, he said.
Huyett said it is hard to quantify how much it costs to deliver the services, as the building has only been open about a month.
The six-floor building has 21 private rooms on four floors. There also are common spaces, big windows to let in lots of natural light and a neighborhood kitchen for residents to use that looks similar to one in a single-family home. Nursing stations are now tucked away behind closed doors.
Huyett said the household model has three distinct differences from a typical nursing home that determine whether it is perceived as homelike: the number of residents who make up the household grouping, the physical size of the environment and the staff ratios necessary to meet the care needs of the residents.
The ideal number of residents in a household varies by community, but each resident has access to the kitchen, shared living spaces and the outdoors.
“The old model to me is very structured, where it’s almost military — like you’re going to get up at this time of the morning, you’re going to eat at this time and you’re going to have a shower on this day,” he said. “And this model really changes that upside down to where the resident is able to make a decision and have a choice in whether they sleep in or when they take their medication.”
About half of the 85 residents who were living in the old Drinkard building, built 39 years ago, were living in shared rooms, Huyett said.
Elizabeth Kail, vice president of health services at Westminster Canterbury — Lynchburg, said with the new Person Directed Living model underway, the nursing staff of about 100 had to be retrained in how to care for the residents.
“You think it would be an easy thing to do, just let them sleep until they wake up but [staff] is so drilled into these institutional schedules so we began in little steps,” she said.
Kail said over time she has found residents show less agitation and eat meals better.
“So staff had to adjust how they were doing things with the residents and it’s been something we’ve been working on for a while and it’s just evolved. And now that we’re in this building, it has really helped us a lot going into these households because the environment has been so wonderful for our residents,” she said.
The fifth floor — the mezzanine — has a beauty parlor, physical therapy room and general common space for residents to sit and enjoy as well as for entertainers to perform.
“It’s not a ton of people on each floor so it’s more of a manageable, family-like environment with communal dining spaces. They’re small neighborhoods,” Huyett said. ”You’re not always on top of each other so it offers more opportunities for people to come together, but they also have more privacy.”
Morris Hensley, 79, said he loves the new building.
“It’s the best place to live when you need health care,” he said.
Hensley particularly enjoys his large, floor-to-ceiling windows, where he cares for his orchids when they’re in bloom.
“This brings me joy and pleasure to have my own space and freedom to grow my orchids,” he said.
Bud Hunter, 89, came from a shared room and bathroom in the old building to having his own private room in the new Drinkard building, which he said he loves and is beautiful.
“The staff listen to me and do anything I ask to make sure I am having a good day,” he said. “I was in the military and like everything ship-shape. I am no longer able to do this for myself but the staff help me to keep my room tidy, the way I like it.”
Rachael Smith covers local businesses and nonprofits. Reach her at (434) 385-5482.