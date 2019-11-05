Mike Miller 01

Bedford Sheriff-Elect Mike Miller gives a thumbs up upon an announcement that the won at the Trivium Estate and Conference Center in Bedford on Nov. 5, 2019.

 Taylor Irby/The News & Advance

Mike Miller has been elected the next sheriff of Bedford County.

Miller, a Republican, beat Tim Hayden and James Kirkland, both independents.

Miller had 53.61% of the vote, compared to Hayden's 38.76% and Kirkland's 7.41%, according to the state Department of Elections website.

Miller will replace retiring sheriff Mike Brown.

This has been a breaking news update.

Get breaking news emails

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments