Mill Creek Lake in Amherst County opened for public swimming Thursday, becoming the first and only of three-county owned lakes to do so.
Sand was brought in to Mill Creek Lake Park to create a small beach area for residents and swimming is permitted in the entire lake, except for near the dock and boat ramp. A section has been roped off where boats and fishing will not be permitted, according to the county. Informational signs have been posted.
No lifeguards are on duty and appropriate footwear is encouraged while swimming.
The Amherst County Board of Supervisors recently approved swimming in the lake at 238 Mill Creek Road in Amherst. Sand, ropes, buoys, anchors, signs and a few other expenses have totaled just less than $4,800, according to figures presented to supervisors Tuesday.
County Administrator Dean Rodgers said in three water quality tests in August the county found a single colony forming unit for E. coli and the two following tests recorded a level of zero, which is well below the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality’s requirements.
“So this water is practically pristine,” Rodgers told supervisors. “... This is a very clean, very healthy, very vibrant lake that is an excellent body for swimming.”
Future testing will take place on a monthly basis beginning in April and through September, according to a news release from the county. Supervisors will determine if further testing is needed after that time period.
