AMHERST - Public swimming at Mill Creek Lake Park in northwestern Amherst County is planned to launch in September.
The Amherst County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to authorize the county's recreation and parks department to proceed with installing signs, a beach area, grading and any other materials. When that is completed, public swimming can begin, according to the board's action.
The lake will become the only of three county-run parks with bodies of water to allow public swimming. Boating and fishing currently takes place there and will continue, though those activities will be restricted within an area of the lake solely designated for swimming.
Sara Lu Christian, director of recreation and parks, said there is demand for public swimming areas among residents.
Christian said it is anticipated swimming could begin in mid-to-late September. The project to establishing the swimming area and beach is estimated to cost between $8,000 to $10,000, she said.
During a public hearing on allowing swimming at the lake last month, Dan French, a former director of the Amherst County Service Authority, raised concerns with potential water quality issues at the lake, particularly high E. coli levels.
Christian said testing of the water has been done since the July 16 hearing and results show the water is safe. "Arrangements have been made to continue with the water quality monitoring on a regular basis," Christian said.
The money to cover expenses related to the project would come from fine revenue generated by the Amherst County Sheriff's Office writing tickets to motorists. Under a county policy, 80% of the fine revenue goes to the sheriff's office and 20% goes to the recreation and parks department.
A swimming-only area of the lake is identified, signs are designed, research for sand delivery and installation around the lake's edge is underway and buoys and boundary ropes are planned, according to a report presented to supervisors Tuesday.
The signage states no lifeguard is on duty and those who swim are doing so at their own risk. The sign also advises swimmers to wear footwear.
Amherst County Supervisor David Pugh said it is getting late into the summer season and many pools will be closing around Labor Day. He asked if spring 2020 is the better time to proceed with the project.
Supervisor Claudia Tucker, who has said swimming at the lake has been a topic of discussion since she joined the board nearly a decade ago, did not support holding off until next year.
"We see people in the swimming holes in the Piney River way into October," Tucker said. "I would like to see it open in 2019."
Bob Hopkins, director of the Amherst County Service Authority, said he has received calls from residents concerned the fishing and activities at the lake could present dangers for swimmers such as fish hooks, broken glass and debris.
Tucker said swimmers should heed the signage urging footwear as a precaution against any such issues.
"When I go into a swimming hole, I wear shoes," she said.