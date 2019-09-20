The Midtown Parking Deck will see repair work Sept. 23 through 30. Beginning at 6 p.m. Monday the ramps in the Midtown Parking Deck leading from level B to level C to level D and to level E will be closed overnight sequentially through Sept. 30. The ramps will be closed to allow crews to make concrete repairs as necessary in conjunction with line striping of each level, according to a news release from the city of Lynchburg.
The entire deck will be open between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Vehicles parked on level A will be able to enter and exit the deck using the alley to Main Street at all times. While work is being performed on level B and the level B ramp, vehicles on level C can still access level D. While work is being performed on level C and the level C ramp, vehicles on level D can access level E. While work is being performed on the level D ramp, vehicles can use the access onto Ninth Street from upper levels and to Commerce Street from level E.
Motorists and pedestrians are reminded that this entire process is weather permitting.
